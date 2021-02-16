Larry King’s Wife to Challenge Will | Entertainment





Larry King’s wife Shawn Southwick King plans to challenge his will. The 87-year-old broadcaster – who died last month – amended an official document detailing how he wanted his assets to be divided in the event of his death on October 17, 2019, two months after filing for a divorce from his seventh wife, and left full his fortune to his children, two of whom died less than a year after writing the will. However, according to ‘Entertainment Tonight’, Shawn – who was married to Larry for 22 years – is now considering challenging the will in court after being completely excluded from it. The handwritten document called for all of Larry’s property to be divided equally between his descendants, Andy and Chaia – who died in July and August 2020 respectively – and Larry Jr., 59, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20. He said: “This is my last will. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of death, any day after the above date, I want 100% (written above illegible crossed out words ) of my funds be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon. “ Larry Jr. applied to be appointed administrator of his father’s estate, noting that his father was going through a divorce with the mother of his half-siblings at the time of his death. Larry was hospitalized in December after contracting coronavirus, but Shawn previously revealed he died of sepsis and “beat” the virus before he died. She said, “It was an infection, it was sepsis. He was finally ready to go, I’ll tell you. You know he never wanted to go, but his cute little body was just right, he had just been touched so many times with so many things, and once we heard the word COVID all our hearts fell apart . But he beat him, you know, he beat him, but it took its toll, and then the independent infection was what finally got him, but boy, he wasn’t going to fall easily. “

