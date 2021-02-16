Aamir Khan is the nicest gentleman! – Vijay Sethupathi: Bollywood News





There are reports all over the entertainment portals claiming that Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathihad has given up on Project AmirKhan Laal Singh Chaddhabecause he couldn’t lose weight. Dubbing of his next film Tughlaq Durbar, Vijay takes time to purify the air. First of all, I have always had the highest regard for AamirSir as an actor. Her selection of roles has always inspired me to try something different every time. When I got to know him personally forLaal SinghChaddha I was even more impressed by his humility and his knowledge of cinema. Just being with him is a learning experience. Vijay reveals how the role was offered to him. Aamir Sir personally offered me the role. He then flew to a small town in Tamil Nadu where I was filming to tell me the scenario. For some reason, director Advait Chandanc couldn’t come. Amir Sir came alone, told the script and spent the night in this city and left the next morning. Such a big superstar and no air. And he’s a wonderful storyteller. The way he told the story was fascinating. I immediately said yes. And then what happened? Then Covid happened, sir. He destroyed all of our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in different stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate myself Laal SinghChaddhain my schedule. Vijay has nothing but gratitude for the kindness of the Aamirs. When I went to Mumbai, AamirSir invited me to his home. He personally instructed my driver on how to get to his home and was the perfect host, not just once but twice. I will never forget his kindness and his knowledge of cinema. It would be an honor and a pleasure to work with him in the near future. As for being asked to leave the project for its weight, Vijay gives a classic answer. I am very comfortable with my body and my mind. Whatever project I embark on, they support me. Also read:Vijay Sethupathi on the role of the evil child killer in Master BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

