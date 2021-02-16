Dia Mirza shares magical wedding photos with Vaibhav Rekhi; Malaika, Taapsee and other celebrities react





Dia shares wedding photos with Vaibhav Highlights Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15 Taking to social media, the actress shared worthy photos of her wedding “Love is a full circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear his blow, to open the door and to be found by him ”, we read in his long legend. A day after people around the world celebrated the most romantic day of the year, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza started it off to a happy start. The diva married Vaibhav Rekhi yesterday, Feb.15. Their marriage was an intimate affair and was attended by their families and close friends. Just recently, Dia took to social media to share happy photos from her marriage to Vaibhav and they are just magical. The diva shared four photos on Instagram and all of them had the same caption. He said, “Love is a complete circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear his knock, to open the door and to be found by him. To share this moment of completion and joy with you… my extended family. May all the puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts be healed and may the miracle of love continue to unfold around us. #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe ” Wedding photos of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi: As soon as Dia shared the photos, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all sides. Not just the fans, many celebrities also looked at the comments section to shower the newlyweds with love. As celebrities such as Yami Gautam, Malaika Arora, Lara Bhupati and Esha Gupta flooded Dia’s posts with red heart emoticons, Taapsee Pannu left a sweet message. He said: “All the love in the world for you D!” Check out more celebrity reactions here. Meanwhile, Dia looked absolutely gorgeous on her wedding day. Giving major style goals to all minimalist brides, the stunning opted for a silk saree from Raw Mango in red. She upgraded her look with a heavy choker, matching earrings, maang tikka and a few statement bracelets. Keeping her makeup simple, she pulled her hair back into a bun that was wrapped in gajra. Vaibhav, meanwhile, opted for a simple yet elegant model. Kurt-pajamas together. Since yesterday, many photos and videos of the happy couple have gone viral on the web. After the ceremony, the new bride was also seen handing out candy to the paparazzi. This is Dia’s second marriage after she quit with producer-actor Sahil Sangha. The two separated in 2019 after being together for 11 years. Vaibhav, too, was previously married and has a daughter from his first marriage, Samaira Rekhi. Her daughter was also part of the wedding and in one of the viral videos she was seen leading the way for Dia.







