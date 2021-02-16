Gillian Anderson reunites with Peter Morgan? | Entertainment





Gillian Anderson would have reconciled with Peter Morgan. The 52-year-old actress is said to have separated from writer “The Crown” in December after four years together and he “left” shortly thereafter to enjoy a romance with old friend Jemima Goldsmith. However, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, Jemima was left “shocked and confused” after Peter ended their relationship after just one month and has now joined Gillian in Prague, where she will spend the next two months shooting the new film. ‘White Bird: A Story of Wonder’. A friend of Jemima’s told the publication: “Peter pursued her, rather than the other way around. He persuaded her that they would be fine together, but he’s now returned to see Gillian. “It happened last week. She got hit six times about it … “He had said he was serious about Jemima and that she was certainly serious about romance with him.” It was previously claimed that Gillian and Peter felt their relationship had “run its course”, with factors in the split, including their various work commitments and “family logistics,” with the actress ‘mother’ Fall ‘to Piper, 26, from her first marriage. , and Oscar, 13, and Felix, 12, from another relationship, and the writer dad to five children from his marriage to Lila Schwarzenberg. Gillian played Margaret Thatcher in the last series of ‘The Crown’ and recently revealed that she set some very clear boundaries with Peter to prevent their professional relationship from having an impact on their home life. She recently: Said: For our own sanity, and indeed for the benefit of the relationship, we had very clear boundaries. I will not comment on the script, but you are not allowed to comment on the performance! But luckily, after decades in the business, Gillian has learned to compartmentalize her own life to separate it from her work. She explained: I’m pretty good at compartmentalizing my life, period. I think I learned that pretty young, being a young mother, in a really intense TV series where it was either on set or I was in my trailer having to shut the door and not be that person anymore but be mom.

