Triptii Dimri from the Netflix movie Bulbbul is the first talent to join Dharma Cornerstone Agency. One day ago, Karan Johar teased the new talents joining the Dharma family.

Today Karan introduced Bulbbul’s Triptii Dimri and wrote: “Proud to host @tripti_dimri on @DCATalent. She showed us what she’s made of with her powerful performances in #Bulbbul and #LailaMajnu. She is extremely talented. , vibrant and has the fire that will help her burn! “

In his next post he wrote: “She has the spark to start a fire and a vibrant personality to fuel that fire … We are so happy to have @tripti_dimri on board and look forward to unleashing her talent. in the world.”

Dharma Cornerstone (DCA) is poised to be an indomitable powerhouse of talent that will spur collaborations and become the benchmark for artist management and representation in the country. Former journalist Rajeev Masand is now entering as COO at Dharma Productions and Cornerstone’s Last Company – Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

