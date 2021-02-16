Kendall Jenner’s Family Support Devin Booker’s Romance | Entertainment





Kendall Jenner’s family have given approval to her relationship with Devin Booker. The 25-year-old model has been romantically linked with the NBA star since April last year, but the couple did not make their romance official on Instagram until Valentine’s Day (02/14/21) and insiders admitted their bond had grown from a “fun hook” -up “to an authentic relationship, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s famous parents supporting their bond. A source told People magazine: “What started out as a fun relationship is now a relationship. “They are exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin. “And his family thinks he’s great. He’s even been invited to Kim [Kardashian West]40 years celebration in Tahiti. “ The family embarked on a private trip to the island for Kim’s birthday in October, with Kendall sharing photos from the trip that were captioned: “Secret Places. (Sic)” Kendall previously dated basketball star Ben Simmons between 2018 and 2019, and the couple were believed to have reconciled in January 2020. However, sources at the time insisted they were not officially reunited again. One insider said: They both enjoy having a non-binding relationship with each other, for the most part. They work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with each other. Kendall – who is a half-sister to Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s older brother – previously explained why she made a concerted effort to keep her love life private. She shared: I got a glimpse of how my sisters were handling [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from it. To me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and acquaintances, and I personally think that bringing things to the public makes everything so much more complicated.

