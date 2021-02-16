Belgian actor of Indian descent tries to make a mark in Bollywood

The love of acting coupled with the pull of the homeland was reason enough for Rumana Molla to travel from Belgium to India on her own to try her luck in Tinsel Town. And Romanian considers herself lucky enough to stay and gradually climb the ladder to success.

Rumanas big break on the big screen came with the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. But she soon realized that she needed to be mentally strong to survive Bollywood. Born in the United States and raised in Belgium, she always wanted to be a Bollywood actress.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the glamor and brilliance of Bollywood was too harsh for Rumana to resist. Today, as the industry goes through a crisis, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it is happy to do a good job and to have projects in hand.

Arriving in India in 2013, the actor, who speaks five languages, has made a smooth transition from television to cinema. She started with the children’s show MAD for Pogo, which she anchored and choreographed. She then did theater for a while to hone her acting skills. At the same time, she worked as a choreographer on commercials and international programs before entering the cinema.

Besides Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, she starred in Irada, Trial of Satyam Kaushik and Virgin Bhanupriya. She has also worked on web shows Life Sahi Hai, Its Not That Simple and Dev DD.

Rumana also stars in How To Kill Your Husband, with Ahana Kumra and Vikram Kocher. She is currently filming for season 2 of the Web Dev DD series.

Speaking of her fascination with Bollywood, she says, I always wanted to act and came to India with a long term goal. After almost seven years in the industry, I was dabbling between India and the UK (she’s an agent there).

Coming from a moderate family, living alone in the maximum city and finding work has not been an easy road for Rumana. But the actor is determined to make it big and have a career in acting.

Thinking back to her journey so far, she sums up, I would say my journey is relatively good. I learned a lot. More importantly, the goals that I had set, I was able to achieve them. During the first two years I taught French to keep myself going. The self-rule for me is whatever project I do, no matter how small, the next has to be bigger and better. I have to move on.

The daughter of a Bengali single mother, Rumana is cautious enough not to compare herself to others. It never works well. I watch what I have. I have the chance to meet extraordinary people and be part of interesting projects. I actually managed to play various roles on screen. I played a 19 year old daughter and a mother the same year. The body of work matters to me, she says.

Busy with Dev DD season 2 and awaiting the release of How To Kill Your Husband, the Belgian girl said: I play Radha, an independent woman, sure of herself and true to her choices, in the seasons 1 and 2 of Dev DD. In How To Kill Your Husband, I play an aspiring model going through a difficult phase in life. She is broke and has no one to support her. She then meets Radhika and both embark on this journey of self-discovery, Rumana talks about her roles.

Without financial support and without a sponsor in the industry, Rumana had her little trouble in Mumbai. By her own admission she is a bit of an introverted person, finding work had been a difficult task for her. Being shy made things a little more difficult for me. Finding work has been difficult. I think auditions for the right roles and projects are relatively exclusive, as you have to know certain types of people to get into them, admits Rumana.

Ask her if she was shaken by the SSR incident as she is also left alone. Sometimes it can be overwhelming. But I try not to think about it too much because it will not benefit me in the end. Victimizing or boasting is not going to help. I use my energy in what I can do. I have to fight my way no matter what. It’s something that I learned to deal with and accepted as it is. I knew it would be difficult when I came here. I had prepared for the long haul, the actor said.

Gifted with writing skills, Rumana has written a movie and hopes to announce it soon. I am also writing a webcast at the moment. There are a lot of interesting stories to tell, signs the Bengali girl.