Entertainment
Belgian actor of Indian descent tries to make a mark in Bollywood
The love of acting coupled with the pull of the homeland was reason enough for Rumana Molla to travel from Belgium to India on her own to try her luck in Tinsel Town. And Romanian considers herself lucky enough to stay and gradually climb the ladder to success.
Rumanas big break on the big screen came with the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. But she soon realized that she needed to be mentally strong to survive Bollywood. Born in the United States and raised in Belgium, she always wanted to be a Bollywood actress.
It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the glamor and brilliance of Bollywood was too harsh for Rumana to resist. Today, as the industry goes through a crisis, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it is happy to do a good job and to have projects in hand.
Arriving in India in 2013, the actor, who speaks five languages, has made a smooth transition from television to cinema. She started with the children’s show MAD for Pogo, which she anchored and choreographed. She then did theater for a while to hone her acting skills. At the same time, she worked as a choreographer on commercials and international programs before entering the cinema.
Besides Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, she starred in Irada, Trial of Satyam Kaushik and Virgin Bhanupriya. She has also worked on web shows Life Sahi Hai, Its Not That Simple and Dev DD.
Rumana also stars in How To Kill Your Husband, with Ahana Kumra and Vikram Kocher. She is currently filming for season 2 of the Web Dev DD series.
Speaking of her fascination with Bollywood, she says, I always wanted to act and came to India with a long term goal. After almost seven years in the industry, I was dabbling between India and the UK (she’s an agent there).
Coming from a moderate family, living alone in the maximum city and finding work has not been an easy road for Rumana. But the actor is determined to make it big and have a career in acting.
Thinking back to her journey so far, she sums up, I would say my journey is relatively good. I learned a lot. More importantly, the goals that I had set, I was able to achieve them. During the first two years I taught French to keep myself going. The self-rule for me is whatever project I do, no matter how small, the next has to be bigger and better. I have to move on.
The daughter of a Bengali single mother, Rumana is cautious enough not to compare herself to others. It never works well. I watch what I have. I have the chance to meet extraordinary people and be part of interesting projects. I actually managed to play various roles on screen. I played a 19 year old daughter and a mother the same year. The body of work matters to me, she says.
Busy with Dev DD season 2 and awaiting the release of How To Kill Your Husband, the Belgian girl said: I play Radha, an independent woman, sure of herself and true to her choices, in the seasons 1 and 2 of Dev DD. In How To Kill Your Husband, I play an aspiring model going through a difficult phase in life. She is broke and has no one to support her. She then meets Radhika and both embark on this journey of self-discovery, Rumana talks about her roles.
Without financial support and without a sponsor in the industry, Rumana had her little trouble in Mumbai. By her own admission she is a bit of an introverted person, finding work had been a difficult task for her. Being shy made things a little more difficult for me. Finding work has been difficult. I think auditions for the right roles and projects are relatively exclusive, as you have to know certain types of people to get into them, admits Rumana.
Ask her if she was shaken by the SSR incident as she is also left alone. Sometimes it can be overwhelming. But I try not to think about it too much because it will not benefit me in the end. Victimizing or boasting is not going to help. I use my energy in what I can do. I have to fight my way no matter what. It’s something that I learned to deal with and accepted as it is. I knew it would be difficult when I came here. I had prepared for the long haul, the actor said.
Gifted with writing skills, Rumana has written a movie and hopes to announce it soon. I am also writing a webcast at the moment. There are a lot of interesting stories to tell, signs the Bengali girl.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]