Which ‘Bridgerton’ actor is hosting ‘SNL’ this week?





Every week viewers listen to NBC’s sketch comedy Saturday Night Live. The show has had iconic guests in the past, and SNL always maintains relevance by inviting the newest and hottest artists to host his show. Bridgerton was a huge hit on Netflix, on the platform on December 25, 2020. Now one of its stars is expected to host SNL. What star Bridgerton is the SNL host this week? Reg-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in ‘Bridgerton | Liam Daniel / Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ was a hit TV series for Netflix Bridgerton released on Christmas Day in 2020, delivering a juicy and dramatic Regency romance to a hungry audience. The show, based on Julia Quinn’s novel The duke and me, has become one of Netflix’s greatest hits – and fast. On January 27, 2021, official Netflix Twitter account tweeted that Bridgerton is officially the “biggest series ever organized” on the platform. Specifically, 82 million households watched Bridgerton globally, by Deadline. The series was an instant phenomenon. The NAACP Image Awards, Satellite Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards have already nominated Bridgerton for awards in 2021. Additionally, the show has already won the Top Television Program at the AFI Awards. With all this praise, it makes sense that SNL would ask one of the Bridgerton actors to welcome then. Which “Bridgerton” star is hosting “SNL” this week? RELATED: Bridgerton: How Jonathan Bailey Differs From Character Anthony In 1 Big Way SNL announced on his official Instagram account on February 14 that Reg-Jean Page, who plays Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings, will host on February 20, 2021 – this week. It will be the first time that the star will host SNL, and the content of the sketches might reflect its role in Bridgerton. While people have theorized that the show’s second season has already started, Page is clearly available to take a week out of his schedule to travel to New York City to host the comedy show. What did Reg-Jean Page do besides “Bridgerton”? Colleagues from Page on Bridgerton praised his interpretation of Simon. Her co-star Phoebe Dynevor opened up about her talent in an interview with Charm. “He was the perfect Simon,” Dynevor said. “He’s very polite and courteous and all the things that Simon is… well, Simon is more than gentlemanly and polite.” But Reg definitely had the coolness of a Regency man. I saw it right away. She continued, “I think we worked really well together and I learned a lot from him. We have different styles of acting, so we bounced back in that regard. We were both on the same page about the characters and their relationship. I loved working with him. Before impressing his colleagues and viewers with his work on Bridgerton, Page acted in The merchant of Venice, Deadly Enginesand produced by Shonda Rhimes For the people. As for his next project, rumors were circulating that he could play the next James Bond. The page continued Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon early January 2021 to respond to rumors. He said: “The Internet thinks a lot of things and it’s one of the nicest.” “If you’re a Brit and you do something famous that people enjoy, then people start saying ‘the B word’,” Page joked, saying he was considered for the role. For now, Page’s next most immediate role is Host of SNL this week. And we are sure that we will consider this good.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos