Phil and Kat’s romance in EastEnders is doomed to fail?





Pairing Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) in a romantic relationship may seem like an odd choice for EastEnders, but the more we think about it, the more we realize they might have the creation of the next big soap couple. But it doesn’t matter what we think, because it looks like the potential relationship might be doomed from the start and one of the main reasons for that is Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean). With Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) now out of the picture, Sharon is hopeful that she and Phil can try a relationship again, but he has other plans and tells her they won’t get back together, which is probably wise. Kat, meanwhile, is increasingly concerned about Sharon, but keeps those worries of Phil not wanting him to know what she really feels. When she learns that Phil and Sharon are on a date with Jean (Gillian Wright), she is annoyed but soon learns that the two have met so Phil can tell her they are over. But while that should be good news, she later catches Phil disparaging her to Ben (Max Bowden) as he tries to keep his blanket on and it leaves her depressed and embarrassed. Plus, his bitterness looks like it could have dire consequences for a trade deal Phil is working on. Will the two be able to return to the same page, or is this potential new romance already over? Also at Walford next week, it looks like Ruby Allens (Louisa Lytton) could be having a hard time as she is having issues with her pregnancy and that’s on top of the lies she told Martin Fowler (James Bye) . Following another unpleasant encounter with Stacey (Lacey Turner), her former best friend turned enemy, Ruby is grieved to find that she is bleeding. Will she and the baby be okay? And will the dramatic events lead Martin to learn the truth? Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

