How a data company can track COVID cases after the events





The return of public gatherings large and small this year will largely depend on the ability of officials to keep track of COVID cases. And one company says they can provide the analysis to do it. A pair of Buffalo Bills playoff games, which included a limited number of fans in attendance at the outdoor stadium last month, is seen as a model for how these events can play out. “Here’s a perfect use case of how we really thought this data could be leveraged for the public good,” said Ian Allen, co-founder of Camber Systems, a data company. Allen’s company last week found encouraging news for holding public gatherings: The two games have not led to an increase in COVID cases in Erie County. He says his business can provide an additional tool to help decision makers reopen. Nonetheless, there are caveats: The games were held outdoors and with every fan tested for COVID, with a negative COVID test a condition for being able to attend. “The reopening will be a process as we all know,” Allen said. “It will be a daily and actively managed process. Schools, sports, entertainment, restaurants. It is not an on-off switch. There is a daily life that we have modulated over the many, many months to come.” In New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to reopen performing arts and sports venues in the coming months. However, there are limits. Navin Vembar, co-founder of Camber Systems, says security analysis requires a lot of data. “Overall, the opening of restaurants is starting to affect the spread of cases – and one restaurant doesn’t have a particular hot spot,” he said. But using the data could give a boost to communities like Saratoga Springs, which has long relied on tourist trade and gathering spaces like the racetrack, which closed last year. Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce chairman Todd Shimkus said it was a struggle for business. “The reality is that if we’re going to move our economy forward and build back better, we’re going to need SPAC, LiveNation, the track, Skidmore, downtown – everyone, all of our civic institutions to be back and work, “he said. The next test comes when the NBA hosts games with a limited number of fans in Brooklyn and Manhattan later this month.

