Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a conversation about the latter’s recently published memoir, titled Unfinished. Priyanka and Ranveer who married the love of their life in 2018 discussed their marriage to Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone respectively.

During their interaction, Ranveer asked Priyanka to tell everyone more about Nick jiju. At this, Priyanka reminded her that he had recently sent Nick a personalized jar of nutella, but not her pointing out that they are clearly good friends now.

Ranveer then opened up about his interaction with Nick at Priyanka’s wedding reception in Mumbai in December. “I have to say he’s a good gentleman, extremely chivalrous, very very warm. We chilled out together. He’s a lot of fun,” he said. Priyanka said she can’t wait to go on a double date together and do something fun.

Priyanka further asked Ranveer if he stole any clothes from Deepika’s wardrobe. Ranveer laughed and said he had a better wardrobe and Deepika was stealing from him. Priyanka said she was doing the same. The actress said her husband has a much better wardrobe than she does. “He wears something once or sometimes he even wears it and I take it and carry it in front of him,” Chopra Jonas said with a laugh.

“I had the feeling that you also have the same dynamic,” she added.

