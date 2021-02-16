Hina Khan loves going on vacation; PHOTOS of the actor enjoying his time off from work





Posted: Feb 16, 2021 2:12 PM 1 / 7 Hina Khans photos from her vacation Hina Khan is one of the most recognized figures in the Indian entertainment industry. She is best known for her main character Akshara in Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the sets of this popular daily television soap opera, the actor also met the love of his life who was then the series’ supervising producer, Rocky Jaiswal. In 2015 and 2016, Hina Khan was recognized as the highest paid actors on Indian televisions, after which Hina had more success after appearing in India’s most watched reality series Bigg Boss season 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladis. season 8, both in which she became the first finalist. In March 2019, Hina Khan was chosen to play the lead character in Vikram Bhatts’ drama thriller Hacked. Having done a good job in the entertainment industry, his schedule is mostly busy. But the actor knows how to take a little time and indulges himself in spending a sumptuous vacation to enjoy the beauty of different places. Here are pictures of Hina Khan on vacation that will prove that she loves flying to new places. Read on and take a look at photos of Hina Khan while on vacation. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram

2 / 7 Looking like a daisy Hina Khan poses in a lemon yellow jumpsuit wearing a hat and black sunglasses, ready to have a good day. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram

3 / 7 Happy sunday everyone The actor enjoys his drink while being mesmerized by the beauty of the nature that surrounds him. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram

4 / 7 Baby beach Hina is clicked as she sits on a beach wearing a black two piece swimsuit with a cream colored hat and burgundy sunglasses. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram

5 / 7 # GoodBye2020 Hina Khan is candidly captured as she walks out to sea wearing a purple two-piece swimsuit and holding a blue scarf. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram

6 / 7 Posing near the beach huts The Bigg Boss 11 finalist poses in front of the beach huts wearing a funky blue jumpsuit with a multi-colored design. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram

7 / 7 Girls just wanna get some sun Hina Khan poses on the beach as she gets fucked in the sun wearing a sleeveless white maxi dress with a cream colored hat and black colored sunglasses with yellow rims. Photo credit: Hina Khan Instagram







