Netflixs Crime Scene is an ominous crime saga for the Internet age

On Thursday, Netflixs Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel became the streaming giant’s latest installment in its collection of true crime and paranormal docuseries. Divided into a four-episode saga, the series delves into the bizarre and haunting events that unfolded at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, focusing specifically on the unusual disappearance of Elisa Lam, 21, in February 2013.

Please note, this review will focus on certain aspects of the Lam case, so a spoiler alert is in effect for those of you looking to be surprised by the developments in the case as the series progresses.

The docu-series, created by Joe Berlinger (“Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” “Paradise Lost” trilogy), examines hotels with notoriously troubled pasts, emerging in the Roaring Twenties as a glamorous mecca. for business travelers to La La Land. The Great Depression and post-WWII suburbanization led to the demise of the downtown core in what is now known as Skid Row, one of the poorest neighborhoods in the United States, known for its vast population of homeless people and its open-air narcotics market.

The discounted rates at Cecil Hotels attracted Canadian tourist Elisa Lam as she traveled solo on the US West Coast. Lam, an avid Tumblr user, recounted much of her travel experiences as she went, leaving a digital breadcrumb trail for authorities to follow when she was reported missing on January 31, 2013. A Full sweep of the hotel and surrounding area yielded no evidence, until a complaint of discolored and foul tasting water revealed that Lams’ body was floating in the water tank on the roof of the ‘hotel. Detectives found footage of Lams’ last elevator ride, where she exhibited strange and unexplained behavior that led to further investigation.

An interesting aspect of the shows’ storytelling was the emphasis on outside attention and internet searches that stemmed from the unresolved case. The Los Angeles Police Department, after releasing the latest footage of Lams ‘mysterious elevator ride, coupled with Lams’ vast social media presence, has prompted hundreds of YouTubers to try and solve the case on their own , before being a YouTuber was even a thing.

Experts claim that outside influence and the search for mysteries after the 2013 tragedy did more harm than good, prompting a myriad of conspiracy theories surrounding the case, including a police cover-up, internal work by the Cecil hotel and a government implant. intended to liberate tuberculosis from the homeless population of Los Angeles.

Personally, I could have done without the list of coincidences and plots behind this case. I say this not only because I’m skeptical, but even more so because the show decides to spend an entire episode in just four parts to catalog and try out each theory, most likely for dramatic effect. While I think it’s important to talk about the case in 21st century terms and how the public has been engaged, it could very well fuel the fire for the perpetuation of these conspiracies around Lams’ death. . In my opinion, the best criminal docuseries stick to the facts.

While the docu-series focused on Lam’s disappearance and death as the main plot point, the series didn’t really do much to tell the story of Lams before his fateful trip to the coast. Californian, without the traditional testimonials of close family and friends that are standard in any episode. by Dateline. Perhaps it was a stylistic decision, wanting the public to get to know her the same way the police do: through her endless Tumblr posts; or maybe all of the Lams family refused to be a part of the project because the dramatization of such a painful part of their lives would be hard to review nine years later.

All in all, the case is incredibly interesting and certainly deserves a watch for all true crime fans, but the contribution of amateur detective work and footage from Millennial YouTubers hoping to get on the same fateful elevator came across as distracting and sometimes insensitive to reality. tragedy that took place.

Rating: 2.5 / 5