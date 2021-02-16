RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits actor Mithun Chakraborty, sparks rumors ahead of Bengal polls

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat met actor Mithun Chakraborty at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. The RSS chief’s meeting at the actor’s bungalow in the Madh suburban region of Malad West sparked speculation about the actor’s return to politics.

The meeting between the actor and the head of the RSS comes ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections scheduled for the summer of this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly claimed that its face for the upcoming elections would only come from the Eastern State.

However, according to media reports, Mithun denied returning to politics. He said that Bhagwat had just made a friendly visit. The actor, who had previously met Bhagwat in Lucknow, added that he shared a spiritual connection with the head of RSS.

“I have a spiritual connection with Mohan Bhagwat. I had met him in Lucknow and later I asked him to come to my house when he is in Mumbai,” quoted several reports.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP are in great disruption ahead of the assembly election as the Center Party aims to win its stronghold in the state which has been ruled by TMC for 10 years.

The famous actor was previously TMC MP Rajya Sabha but had to resign in 2016 due to his health issues. Chakraborty is very well known in the home state.

Mohan Bhagwat and Mithun Chakraborty had also met earlier. The actor had met the RSS chief in Nagpur in October 2019.