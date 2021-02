Apex Entertainment works with New England Center for Children to feed the local community | Business

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Apex Entertainment, a family entertainment center based in Marlborough MA., Again worked with the New England Center for Children (NECC) on February 10, 2021 to feed more than 650 people. members of the local community! At the end of January 2021, “Love, Tito’s,” the philanthropic side of Tito’s craft vodka, approached Apex Entertainment to make a significant contribution to a charity of their choice. Apex and NECC have been working together for a year during COVID at numerous businesses across the community, and their latest effort has resulted in 250 freshly made pizzas from Apex to students, families and teachers at NECC. NECC is a private, non-profit center for autism treatment, education and research headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts with a global presence. They provide a comprehensive structure to help children with autism every step of the way: home services for infants and toddlers, day and residential programs for students aged 3 to 22; partner classrooms in public school systems; worldwide consultancy services; ABA program software for schools and organizations; and ongoing research on best educational practices. Learn more about www.necc.org. Since opening in 2017, Apex Entertainment’s “Apex Cares” program has worked with local charities and raised over $ 100,000. In addition, on the 1st Saturday of each month, as part of their autism awareness campaign at all of their sites, Apex always hosts a sensory hour open to the community. Apex Entertainment’s original location in Marlborough spans over 100,000 square feet and includes a multi-level go-cart track, arcade, 30 bowling alleys, bumper cars, ropes course, mini -golf, meeting space and a full-service restaurant. For more information on Apex Entertainment, visit https://www.apexentertainment.com “Apex is always looking for partners in the communities in which we are present and working with NECC and ‘Love, Tito’s” are perfect examples of what can happen when companies work together, especially in these difficult times, ” said Apex COO Marcus Kemblowski. Apex Entertainment, with its original location in Marlborough, MA, also has locations in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Syracuse, NY at Destiny USA and Albany, NY at the Crossgates Mall. Show original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apex-entertainment-works-with-the-new-england-center-for-children-to-feed-local-community-301227832.html SOURCE Apex Entertainment LLC

