Ruslaan Mumtaz plays Bollywood hero in cross-cultural ‘Namaste Wahala’ – News





Actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz says he’s surprised to know his Nigerian co-actors in Netflix’s cross-cultural romance Namaste Wahala, who are immensely popular in their home countries, were fond of Bollywood and Indian movie stars, especially Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Indo-Nigerian restaurateur Hamisha Daryani Ahuja and stars Mumtaz opposite 30-year-old Nigerian actor Ini Dima-Okojie. The love story revolves around a Nigerian lawyer and an Indian investment banker, who face resistance from their parents but ultimately manage to get their seal of approval. The 38-year-old actor said he packaged the film through costume designer Rahil Raja, who forwarded his photos to the director and she believed he was perfect for the role. “She looked at my picture and said I looked like a Bollywood actor. Then she asked for more videos, which Raja sent her … It was a month of filming in Africa for the African audience with only two Indian actors, me and Sujata Sehgal, who plays my mother in the film. Namaste Wahala stars Nigerian superstars Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva, both 59, as Dima-Okojie’s onscreen parents. The word “Wahala” translates to “trouble”. Raja, who also worked as a costume designer on the film, told Mumtaz that it is a big project and that his co-actors are huge stars in Nigeria. “He told me that Mofe-Damijo and Silva are the equivalents of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in Nigeria,” said the actor, son of veteran artist Anjana Mumtaz. “When I met Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, I said, ‘I am honored to meet you.’ He said, “All the honor is mine. You are from India, you are from the country of Amitabh Bachchan ‘. “ Mumtaz said his tenure for the role of Raj was to play the quintessential Bollywood hero – a charmer, a good son and a loyal lover. “It’s a typical love story you watch, maybe in Bollywood, or anywhere about a boy and a girl, meeting each other, falling in love, and then there is the conflict and they come back. It’s a very realistic film but it has a Bollywood touch. “ For his preparation and understanding of Nigerian cinema, Mumtaz saw a few local films, but the director told him to focus on being a charmer. “I wasn’t just playing a character, but I also represented some personalities, which is that of an Indian boy. I was told that anyone who watches this movie in Africa must think Indian boys are charming and handsome. It was a unique experience. “ Namaste Wahala is streaming on Netflix.







