Story ideas come to Kelly Reichardt as she explores the premises
Independent filmmaker Kelly Reichardt was on tour in Boston to promote First Cow, released days earlier at the time, when she discovered that due to the COVID-19 epidemic, theaters were shutting down to scale national. She was concerned that her compact and quietly told tale of two Chinese immigrant men King-Lu (Orion Lee) and a baker, Cookie (John Magaro) who team up to sell fried dough pastries in the territory of the Oregon of the 1820s wouldn’t play as well at home.
It’s hard to complain during a pandemic, but it would be a lie to say it wasn’t a disappointment that it wasn’t in theaters, Reichardt says. But it would be worse if people went to see your movie and got sick. Seen on the big screen or on television, however, the summer release First Cow, based on the novel The Half-Life, written by longtime Reichardts collaborator Jonathan Raymond, generated the most enthusiastic reviews of his career. .
Recently, from his Portland, Oregon home, Reichardt spoke about staging animals, why scouting and scriptwriting go hand in hand, and the challenge of reaching audiences. It’s getting harder and harder and COVID doesn’t help make films that are filled with melancholy and have a lot of ambiguity towards them, she says. The stories I tell a guy who steals milk aren’t exactly stories that get crowds of people rushing to the movies.
How was First Cow different from your other films?
It was the biggest budget I have ever had. [In the past] I toured for six days, then on the seventh day I did covers. First Cow was pretty depressed and dirty, but I shot five day weeks. I had never done this before, just go there by myself on blackout days and be there and think. What a fantastic gift. Usually you just walk forward; you can’t think about what you did.
You like to spot and write at the same time. Why?
I think [when Im scouting] you meet people, see things. You get information that you aren’t necessarily looking for, and it often ends up informing the script.
Example, please.
When I was scouting Night Moves, the guy showing me had nine fingers. It turned out he was blowing up trees for the developers. At the end, he showed me how to make bombs for the movie. I wasn’t looking for that. But if I hadn’t been scouting, I wouldn’t know.
How was the border training camp you designed for your male leads?
They landed in Portland, put on their costumes, and set off in the rain with a survivalist to learn how to make a fire without matches, skin a squirrel, and various things they needed to look natural. It was also a way for them to spend time together.
So its bonding time part, rehearsal part. Is each actor a game?
The thing that people are not always on board with is the lack of showering and not washing their clothes. In [the 2010 Oregon Trail drama] Meeks Cutoff, we needed their clothes to get dirtier and dirtier. There was eventually a revolt on the part of the actors, and they had a day where they were allowed to wash their clothes because they were so smelly. But we pushed it as far as possible. [Laughs]
Wait. No shower?
Request [Meeks star] Michelle Williams. [Laughs] We have negotiated. The idea was that she could take a shower, but she couldn’t wash her hair.
First Cow stands out with stunning close-ups and footage of lush wilderness. How did you decide to use the boxy 4: 3 aspect ratio?
It made sense: First Cow is a super intimate story, and we were in a forest. It wasn’t like there was the horizon, it was just very tall trees, vertical lines. It’s also an economic frame, which means you fill a smaller space. Also [when it comes to] close-ups, for me, a square is better than a rectangle.
What’s the secret to running a cow?
I don’t know if I understood it. You’re just going through it. [Laughs] It’s like having a big animal on the set. Everyone wants to talk to the cow. But once the camera was out, we became a quieter, slower whispering unit. It’s like dog trainers say: we don’t train dogs; we train the owners. We have all tried not to scare the cow.
Do you know why you are drawn to stories about people who just scratch?
Many of our scripts are based on this question: What is our responsibility to each other? What are we supposed to do with each other? It all really comes down to a basic idea of What is America? How do people survive? How can they find the joy of living and raising children under difficult circumstances? How are they constantly creative in everyday life? Plus, what’s interesting about a story about someone with a secure 401k?
