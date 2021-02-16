Entertainment
Sarasota Music, the Thunder by the Bay motorcycle festival returns
Thunder by the Bay Music & Motorcycle Festival: Friday Sunday; Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota; $ 5, 12 cents and free (daily entry to the festival); Launch party $ 75 Friday; $ 100 VIP Saturday; $ 50 VIP Sunday; 941-487-7904; thunderbythebay.org
Rock music and roaring motorcycles will soon make their way to Sarasota with the return of Thunder by the Bay, which has been taking place in the region for decades. Yet this year will be unlike any other in the history of the festival, due to the ongoing pandemic.
The 23rd Annual Music and Motorcycle Festival is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday at the Sarasota Fairgrounds with southern rock band Molly Hatchet, best known for her 1979 song “Flirtin ‘with Disaster,” performing Saturday as the lead poster for this year. The festival is organized by and benefits from Suncoast Charities for Children, which provides financial support to facilities that provide services to children, adolescents and adults with special needs.
Suncoast Charities for Children’s executive director Lucy Nicandri said this year’s festival will feature a variety of changes, including new events and added security measures, with February’s past Thunder by the Bay being one of the last major events to unfold in Sarasotabe before COVID-19 hits Florida. This year’s launch party will take place outdoors on Opening Night in the VIP Tent, with a silent auction that features virtual and in-person auctions.
“The good thing about the festival is that it’s all on the outside,” Nicandri said. “There is nothing that will stand inside.
Nicandri expects Thunder by the Bay this year to have a greater percentage of attendees from Florida than in previous years, which often attract visitors from out of state, and all of the bands that play, including Molly Hatchet, are based in Florida. Guests are strongly encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to sit on, as well as to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible, with the festival offering both souvenir and disposable masks.
In addition to live music, food and drink and vendors, a Choppertown Live experience with an invitation from motorcycle builders will take place throughout the festival. Other events will include a “Sound Off” stereo motorcycle competition on Saturday and a “United We Ride America Strong Charity Rideon” Sunday, with Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody serving as Honorary Grand Marshal.
The purpose of the hike this year is to truly honor our veterans, active duty service members and first responders, and to honor our country, ”said Nicandri.
Here is this year’s Thunder by the Bay schedule of events (subject to change.)
FRIDAY:5 pm-10pm
Born to Be Wild Launch Party: The launch party will be held outdoors in the VIP tent this year, featuring an open bar, food, 50/50 raffle, silent auction with virtual auctions available and live music. 6 pm-10pm; The Sarasota Fairgrounds; $ 75
6 pm-7.30pm: No one is stupid
The group Sarasota describes their style as “rock with an attitude”.
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m .: The Tucci project
This Sarasota band plays a mix of rock, blues, funk and jazz, drawing influence from the Allman Brothers Band, with members of the Tucci Project having performed with members of ABB in the past.
SATURDAY:11 am-10pm
Concessionaire part:Rossiters Harley-Davidson hosts this event with live music from Lance Biddle and the 301 travelers, food and beer, 15% off Harley-Davidson products, and a free giveaway for the first 100 guests. 10 am-2pm; Rossiters Harley-Davidson, 330 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota
“Sound Off” stereo motorcycle competition: The competition featuring motorcycle audio systems includes several awarded classes and trophies. 12 p.m.-2 p.m. (registration), 2 p.m. (competition meeting), 2:30 p.m. (start of competition); The Sarasota Fairgrounds; $ 20
Burnout competition: The winners will receive a trophy and a $ 100 Visa or Mastercard gift card. The competition will also take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 15 hours; Sarasota Fairgrounds
1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m .: Radio Twinkle and Rock Soul
The Sarasota-area rock group is led by Twinkle Schascle Yochim, who signed with Warner Bros. in the 1990s and released the Haunted by Real Life album under the Schascle name.
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m .: overnight rodeo
Bradenton’s country group emerged victorious from the Great American Countrys The Next GAC Star television series in 2008, and have remained busy ever since.
6 pm-7.30pm: Maiden Cane
The six rock musicians from Southwest Florida perform regularly at festivals and other events across the state, including Thunder by the Bay.
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m .: Molly Hatchet
The Jacksonville-formed rock band is best known for their 1979 song Flirtin with Disaster and their double platinum album of the same name. The group’s current lineup includes lead guitarist Bobby Ingram, who has been a member for 35 years now, as well as longtime keyboardist John Galvin.
SUNDAY:12 pm-5pm
United We Ride America Strong Charity Ride: The motorcycle ride begins at Rossiters Harley-Davidson and ends at the Sarasota Fairgrounds, with Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody as the Honorary Grand Marshal. Registration includes breakfast, a free gift for the first 200 registrants and admission to the festival with preferred motorcycle parking. 10 am-11:30am (registration), 11:45 am (journey); Rossiters Harley-Davidson; $ 15 per pilot
17-class bike show: The event includes over $ 5,000 in cash prizes and trophies awarded in various categories. Trophies from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Sarasota Fairgrounds; $ 20 registration, plus $ 5 door fee
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m .: The Lost Boys
The Gulf Coast group performs a variety of classic and hard rock covers.
3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m .: Greg Billings Band
Tampa Bay-based Billings used to feature nationally-signed rock band Stranger before forming this group, whose releases include “Boom Boom All Night !,” which features the AC / DC and Sarasota resident Brian Johnson as guest performer.
