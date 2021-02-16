Jacqueline Fernandez in this Ballerina photoshoot looks dreamy. Matching the aesthetic and being a nice face in the frame, she looks graceful. Looking fit and a total pro with pointy toes even while posing, she has also in the past showcased her skills through belly dancing and pole dancing. She is a total pitaara with many talents and there is no one like her. Extremely popular for her dance numbers, her fans brought so much love to her songs that she shook her legs. All of his movie albums have at least one song that is a mandatory holiday jam.

Jacqueline Fernandez turns heads as she masquerades as a ballerina

Known for always spreading the most enjoyable and positive vibes, Jacqueline is now dedicated to promoting fitness with “ SheRox ”, her recently launched fitness business. More to offer with this adventure, a lot is in store for the fans, the actress inspires the masses to stay in shape.

Working on a tight schedule with very little time to herself, the line-up she has is quite impressive. Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, and Circus are on the cards for the actress.

