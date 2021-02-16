Celebrity birthdays for the week of February 21-27

February 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (2001: A Space Odyssey) is 84. Actor-director Richard Beymer (West Side Story, Twin Peaks) is 80 years old. Actor Peter McEnery is 81 years old. The director of the record company David Geffen is 78 years old. Actor Tyne Daly Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in the Star Wars films) is 75 years old. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 72 years old. Actor Christine Ebersole is 68 years old. Actor William Petersen (CSI) is 68 years old. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 66 years old. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 63 years old. Actor Kim Coates (Bad Blood, Sons of Anarchy) is 63. Actor Jack Coleman (Heroes) is 63 years old. Actor Christopher Atkins is 60 years old. Actor William Baldwin is 58 years old. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) is 52 years old. Eric Heatherly is 51 years old. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 51 years old. Blues Traveler bassist Tad Kinchla is 48 years old. Carolina Chocolate Drops singer Rhiannon Giddens is 44 years old. Actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is 42 years old. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 42 years old. Comedian-director Jordan Peele is 42 years old. Actor Brendan Sexton III (Boys Dont Cry) is 41 years old. Opera / pop singer Charlotte Church is 35 years old. Actor Ashley Greene (Twilight) is 34 years old. Actor Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) (Inception, Juno) is 34 years old. The actor Corbin Bleu (High School Musical, Jump In!) Is 32 years old. Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs / former contestant The X Factor) is 27 years old. Actor Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) is 25 years old.

February 22: actor Paul Dooley is 93 years old. Actor John Ashton is 73 years old. Actor Julie Walters (Harry Potter movies, Mamma Mia!) Is 71 years old. Actor Ellen Greene (Pushing Daisies) is 70 years old. Actor Kyle MacLachlan is 62. Actress Rachel Dratch. (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) is 55 years old. Actor Paul Lieberstein (The Office) is 54 years old. Actor Jeri Ryan (Boston Public, Star Trek: Voyager) is 53 years old. Clinton Kelly, TV co-host (The Chew, What Not to Wear)) is 52 years old. Actor Thomas Jane (The Sweetest Thing) is 52 years old. Actress-singer Lea Solanga is 50 years old. Actor Jose Solano (Baywatch) is 50 years old. Creed and Alter Bridge drummer Scott Phillips is 48 years old. Singer James Blunt is 47 years old. Actor Drew Barrymore is 46 years old. Plain White Ts singer Tom Higgenson is 42 years old. Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger is 39 years old. Actor Zach Roerig (The Vampire Diaries) is 36 years old. Actor Daniel E. Smith (John Q.) is 31 years old.

February 23: Poco steel guitarist Rusty Young turns 75. Actor Patricia Richardson (Strong Medicine, Home Improvement) is 70 years old. Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford is 69 years old. Singer Howard Jones is 66 years old. Queensryche guitarist Michael Wilton is 59 years old. Actor Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) is 56 years old. Actor Marc Price (Family Ties) is 53 years old. TV personality Daymond John (Shark Tank) is 52. Actor Niecy Nash (The Soul Man, Reno 911!) Is 51 years old. Sister Hazel bassist Jeff Beres is 50 years old. Guitarist and keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 48 years old. Composer Robert Lopez (Frozen) is 46 years old. Actor Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire) is 45 years old. The Calle 13 resident rapper is 43 years old. Actor Josh Gad (Frozen, Jobs)) is 40 years old. Actor Aziz Ansari (Parks and Recreation) is 38 years old. Actor Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, The Devil Wears Prada) is 38. Actor Tye White (Greenleaf) is 35. Actor Dakota Fanning is 27 years old.

February 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos) is 90 years old. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80 years old. Actor Jenny OHara (Transparent, The Mindy Project) is 79 years old. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76 years old. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74 years old. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74 years old. Musician George Thorogood is 71 years old. Actor Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) is 70 years old. Actor Helen Shaver (The Color of Money) is 70 years old. Press correspondent Paula Zahn is 65 years old. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63 years old. . Actor Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives) is 63. Actor Beth Broderick (Sabrina, The Teenage Witch) is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera (Mayans MC) is 60 years old. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59 years old. Actor Billy Zane is 55 years old. Actor Bonnie Somerville (NYPD Blue) is 47 years old. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 46 years old. Mista singer Brandon Brown is 38. Gym Class Heroes drummer Matt McGinley is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie) is 37 years old. Actor Alexander Koch (Under the Dome) is 33 years old. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther, Get Out) is 32 years old. Rapper-actor OShea Jackson Jr. (Straight Ou tta Compton) is 30 years old.

February 25: Actor Ann McCrea (The Donna Reed Show) is 90 years old. Actor Tom Courtenay (Dr Zhivago) is 84 years old. CBS reporter Bob Schieffer is 84 years old. Actor Diane Baker is 83 years old. Actor Karen Grassle (Little House on the Prairie) is 79 years old. Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael is 79 years old. Writer Jack Handey (Saturday Night Live) is 72 years old. X (Roswell) musician-actor John Doe is 68 years old. The Alarm singer-guitarist Mike Peters is 62. Actor and model Veronica Webb is 56 years old. Actor Alexis Denisof (Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 55 years old. Actor Tea Leoni Leoni is 55 years old. Actor Lesley Boone (Agent Carter, Ed) is 53. Actor Sean Astin is 50 years old. Singer Daniel Powter is 50 years old. 98 Degree singer Justin Jeffre is 48 years old. Actor Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels, Star Trek: Discovery) is 48 years old. Comedian Chelsea Handler is 46 years old. Actor Rashida Jones (The Office, Parks and Recreation) is 45 years old. Thompson Square singer Shawna Thompson is 43. Actor Justin Berfield (Malcolm in the middle) is 35. Actor Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) is 35 years old. James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter films) are 35 years old. Carolina Liar bassist Erik Haager is 34 years old.

February 26: Poco guitarist Paul Cotton is 78 years old. Actor-director Bill Duke is 78 years old. Actor Marta Kristen (Lost in Space) is 76 years old. Singer Mitch Ryder is 76 years old. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain of Journey is 71 years old. Singer Michael Bolton is 68 years old. . Actor Greg Germann (Ally McBeal) is 63. Actor Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-0) is 57 years old. Actor Jennifer Grant is 55 years old. Bassist Tim Commerford (Audioslave, Rage Against the Machine) is 53 years old. Singer Erykah Badu is 50 years old. Maz Jobrani (Superior Donuts) is 49 years old. Society of Soul singer Rico Wade is 49 years old. Jagged Edge singer Kyle Norman is 46 years old. Actor Greg Rikaart (The Young and the Restless) is 44 years old. OAR drummer Chris Culos is 42 years old. Corinne Bailey Rae is 42 years old. Singer Nate Ruess of fun. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 37 years old. Actor Alex Heartman (Power Rangers Samurai) is 31 years old. Actor Taylor Dooley (The Adventures of Shark Boy and a 3-D Lava Girl) is 28 years old.

February 27: Actor Joanne Woodward is 91. Actor Barbara Babcock is 84 years old. Actor Howard Hesseman is 81 years old. Actor Debra Monk is 72 years old. Journey guitarist Neal Schon is 67 years old. Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith is 64. Actor Timothy Spall (Sweeney Todd, Enchanted) is 64. Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark keyboardist Paul Humphreys is 61 years old. Singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant, Lynryd Skynyrd) is 61 years old. Percussionist Leon Mobley of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals is 60 years old. Actor Adam Baldwin (TVs Chuck) is 59. The Grant Show actor (Devious Maids, Melrose Place) is 59. Sponge guitarist Mike Cross is 56 years old. Actor Noah Emmerich is 56 years old. Actor Donal Logue is 55 years old. TLC singer Chilli is 50 years old. Nine Days keyboardist Jeremy Dean is 49 years old. Singer Roderick Clark (Hi-Five) is 48 years old. Bassist Shonna Tucker (Drive-By Truckers) is 43 years old. Actor Brandon Beemer (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 41 years old. New Found Glory drummer Cyrus Bolooki is 41 years old. Singer Bobby V (Mista) is 41 years old. Singer Josh Groban is 40 years old. Punch Brothe rs banjoist Noam Pikelny is 40 years old. Cage the Elephant drummer Jared Champion is 38 years old. Actor Kate Mara (American Horror Story) is 38 years old. Reality TV star JWoww (Jenni Farley) (Jersey Shore) is 35. Actor Lindsey Morgan (The 100) is 31 years old.