West Hollywood plans to close section of pedestrian-only street – NBC Los Angeles





The city of West Hollywood is considering transforming part of Robertson Boulevard into a pedestrian-only street to give businesses more outdoor space, but some neighbors fear the plan will no longer generate traffic on residential streets and draw large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even during the pandemic, weekend nights still draw crowds to the outdoor patios of West Hollywood. Normally, these crowds often overflow onto the streets, creating a traffic hazard. On Tuesday, city council will vote whether to create more space for these crowds. “We’re really trying to think about public safety first,” said John D’Amico, West Hollywood City Council member. D’Amico proposed the plan to close traffic on Robertson Boulevard between Santa Monica and El Tovar Place near Melrose, from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Monday, turning the quarter-mile stretch of road into a pedestrian bridge on weekends. The closure would be similar to what we see during the LA Pride Festival – the road would be blocked by K rails, day markets could be set up, and businesses in the area could expand outdoor seating. People would have more space to maintain their social distancing. “Public safety is under threat on a Saturday night at 11 pm, when 2,000 people are on the streets and 150 cars and people want to enter the parking lots … all of this disappears,” D’Amico said. While the closure may be good for businesses, some nearby residents are concerned about drawing even larger crowds during the coronavirus pandemic and diverting traffic to their neighborhoods, which could make emergency access difficult. “Do they come through our neighborhood and come across in the midst of all this confusion? … That’s the question for council, and what are their plans to mitigate that?” said Manny Rodriguez, vice president of the West Hollywood West Residents Association. If the pilot project is approved, part of Robertson Boulevard would close on weekends as of April 1. The plan would be reassessed in three months to determine whether to make the closure permanent, an idea some residents support.







