This weekend in Palmer | Culture & Leisure

The 2021 Wearable Art Show Special, an annual event (we all thought it would be canceled due to the pandemic) is on! It has been carefully reviewed to be a safe event with all care. This is the annual recycling trail, a favorite February, Friday and Saturday activity at Palmer Rail Depot. The organizer, Valley Arts Alliance, must be applauded for providing us with a sure opportunity to support the arts during this pandemic. We need it. Check valleyartsalliance for more details.
Communal route of crows to the night dormitoriesAfter a busy day at Palmer, hundreds of crows head east towards the mountainside. This nocturnal ritual is not just a phenomenon of Palmer, Alaska; in fact, it happens in many parts of North America. But specifically in our Palmer area, Raven flights are very evident. It’s as if all the birds are wearing a little wristwatch and at the end of the day are carefully orchestrating a jointly scheduled flight to their favorite old and tall spruce trees.
Every night, 15-20 minutes before sunset, a large number of crows will finish their day of excavation at Palmer and the landfill. It appears that they generally head north and east towards the foothills, where they roost at night. Apparently this happens all year round but due to the time of day or the number it is easier to spot in the spring.
Bird experts call it the community roost. Crows definitely travel together. Sometimes there is an orderly chain. Sometimes there is only one deliberate pair. You rarely see a single crow on the Raven Route. They fly with a purpose. The destination is the perch that some say is a tree of murder. Presumably all of these crows live and roost in the tree area. It is said that the resting spots may be just beyond the top of Smith Road or near the start of the Lazy Mountain trail. Not being an ornithologist, I cannot speak very wisely about our crows, but I can comfortably repeat folklore and common sightings. They are quite intelligent birds and Palmer crows are definitely the best.
Really???It’s easy to see why we all appreciate our geographic home near Palmer. Several times a week we are fortunate enough to have sunrises, sunsets, northern lights, and incredible daily mountain views. We spend a lot of time admiring and sharing nature, it seems, as shown by the Palmer Alaska Buzz, our region’s Facebook social media platform. Despite the pandemic, inclement weather, and even soul-sucking politics, the Palmer area’s social media feed is still filled with spectacular images of our land and mountains that we all love. Therefore, it is sometimes difficult to realize and believe what is happening elsewhere in the world or in our own country. When we look out the windows, we don’t see the violence, the despair, the anger, the chaos; instead, when we look out of our windows we see the mountains, the immense sky, and the ever-changing face of mother nature and the children of the earth. How lucky are we?
Muskox apologyLast week, the Palmer Buzz happily announced the Chinese New Year celebration of the Year of the Ox. (I thought I was smart adapting it to include our wonderful Palmer Muskox, who lives on the farm just north of Palmer. However, some didn’t think it was that smart.) And an inaccurate source. The story simply did not reflect the precise and continuing mission of the precious Musk Ox Farm. I apologize for this.
There are currently many opportunities for the public to support the muskox farm. However, helping feed baby muskoxen is a thing of the past and no longer an option. The Farm is managed by a professional manager and dedicated employees; the care of the animals is entirely managed by qualified personnel with both qualifications and training. Check muskoxfarm.org for current details and precise mission statement.
Barbara Hunt is both a writer and a Palmer artist. She’s working hard to keep Palmer, Alaska’s strong pulse. She teaches illustrated art journaling and shares the good stuff in the weekly Palmer Alaska Buzz column in the Mat Su Valley Frontiersman and daily on the Palmer Alaska Buzz Facebook group. Contact [email protected] or text 907.315.3222