Friends gather around the owner of a black salon in West Hollywood to help him rebuild his life, his business





item Friends gather to save one of the few black-owned salons in West Hollywood. They also say that the owner, Haywood Wilkerson, is loved not only for his expertise in hair, but because he gives generously to the community. “He’s an amazing and selfless person. He will do anything for anyone else and doesn’t want anything in return. He’ll do somebody’s hair who is homeless, he’ll help you on a Sunday if it’s a big event. . Bar Mitvah or marriage. There is no rhyme or reason why a person can be so good and so generous, “said Jerri Sher, a customer turned friend. For almost two decades Wilkerson has owned and operated this beauty salon called Trust. It has been a long journey for the 52-year-old. Abandoned by his birth mother as a child, Wilkerson was rescued from an adoption agency in Bakersfield by his grandparents, then raised by his aunt. With passion and determination, he went to beauty school and started cutting hair at the age of 17. At 22, Wilkerson, young and gay, said he was determined to leave his small hometown for West Hollywood. “To be free and to be able to do whatever you want to do. Create a life for yourself. This is the place of opportunity and you can be whoever you want,” he said. With barely any money, Wilkerson finally realized his dream of opening his own salon. It was and still is one of the very few black owned hair salons in WeHo. “When people come in they assume it’s a black barber shop because of me. I’m black and they think it’s a black barber shop, but it’s not. We do all types of hair and it is difficult to get through this hair. hair, ”he added. Wilkerson’s business has survived despite skyrocketing rents and economic downturns, but the pandemic shutdown has become its biggest challenge to date. Without any income for several months, he will soon have to close the salon permanently. But Wilkerson didn’t give up on his dream. “My hope is to help young emerging stylists who want to have a successful career in the hairdressing world and continue to give back to a city that has given me so much,” he said. Wilkerson’s loyal customers who have become his dear friends come together to help. They started a GoFundMe so Wilkerson could find a more affordable place. “Haywood, we love you and we have you, we are supporting you and you will be up and running in no time,” said customer Shelly Walker White. Click here if you want to help.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos