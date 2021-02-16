NYFW supports 20 black-owned style and beauty companies

Skin care takes center stage this New York Fashion Week IMG / Visa



New York Fashion Week kicked off Sunday, the second ever during the pandemic. Gone are the rows of fashion crowds, seated hip to hip while admiring next season’s styles. Last September, only a handful of designers, including Rebecca Minkoff and Jason Wu, hosted rooftop presentations for a limited list of little-seated guests. They were held outdoors during the fall, with participants and models fully masked.

But February in New York does not allow such outdoor festivities. While only three designers are planning live shows at Spring Studios, the majority of events will be virtual. This is forcing event producer IMG, as well as fashion designers and sponsors, to dream of new ways to make shows more relevant and engaging, beyond their live shows.

Queens, New York-born designer LaQuan Smith gave a presentation at Spring Studios, but IMG aims to showcase more black talent by partnering with the Black in Fashion Council. Jason Mendez / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows



To stimulate interactivity, IMGs NYFW: The shows starts Drops, where brands like Radarte x Virgil Normal, Prabal Gurung, LaQuan Smith and AARMY will make their daily limited edition debuts and launch products on NYFW.com.

Rajni Jacques is a New York-based Fashion Director and Creative Director at Allure, and also a supporter of Building Black Bed Stuy. NYFW



In addition to daily drops, live billboards and fashion movies, skincare (especially inclusive beauty) takes center stage after the lockdown caused many shoppers to focus on outerwear towards inner shine.

NYFW Partners with Visa to Unveil The Beauty Edit: Glow, a limited edition beauty box. The companies hired Rajni Jacques, beauty expert and fashion director at Seduce, to organize the kit, which includes a range of inclusive self-care products (think serums, body oils, and lip moisturizers) from small, female-owned BIPOC companies.

The founders of the featured brands will receive a grant from Visa as part of the company’s one-year program to support black women entrepreneurs. One of the brands is Range Beauty which in 2020 has already received a $ 10,000 scholarship of Visa with one year of coaching. Initially available exclusively to cardholders, Glow Boxes are now on sale to the general public until the end of February.

Jacques says her curation was based simply on the beauty products she chooses and uses, with an emphasis on natural ingredients and empowerment. Brands I believe in, she says, not just for their products, but because the women behind the products are pushing to make sure they build for a better future. The box includes emerging labels like Yes the people, which has over 70,000 Instagram followers and several beauty awards for newcomers like L Bel, a socially conscious independent brand with just 670 Instagram followers.

Imelda Bell is a British African model based in Brooklyn. After growing up with severe eczema, she launched L Bel in 2020 with the goal of creating natural products that move away from pharmaceutical ingredients. NYFW



Imelda Bell launched the L Bel line in 2020 in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. When I heard that NYFW and Visa wanted to showcase my products, I was thrilled because it aligned with the initiatives I believe in, she says. We are aware that black women do not receive much funding in this industry and that there is a lack of capital. The fact that they are able to support is something that is necessary and necessary during this time.

On February 18, NYFW will conclude with The Beauty of Inclusivity, a conference featuring Jacques, alongside Oui the People founder Karen Young, designer / model Mariama Diallo and Visa Vice President Mary Ann Reilly to support small businesses owned by black women and celebrating inclusion in the beauty space.

The Beauty Edit: Glow Box presents a collection of beauty products owned by black women to champion diversity in beauty and emphasize how important where you shop is important, says Reilly of Visa. We encourage beauty aficionados to join us in helping black women small business owners continue to recover and thrive.

NYFW also aims to support small black-owned fashion houses. Through its three-season partnership with the Black fashion board, IMG will expand its support for color designers with showroom presentations in New York and Los Angeles this season. The organized displays hope to support emerging black designers across the country. Two-country showrooms, as well as beauty boxes, aim to further encourage brand discovery by black-owned businesses, long after fashion weekends.

Here is the list of fashion designers and beauty brands recognized by NYFW this season.

Fashion brands will be showcased at the Black in Fashion Council Showroom in New York

Perfecting the Pussybow Shirt: a silky beige blouse from the house of Aama. Aama House



Aama House (RTW)

EDAS (Accessories)

Marisa Wilson (RTW)

Nicole Benefield (RTW)

Kendra DuPlantier (RTW)

Michel Men (Men’s accessories)

Third crown (Accessories)

Byaree Beads (RTW and accessories)

Chelsea Paris (Accessories)

Chuks collins (RTW)

Whensmokeclears (RTW + Accessories)

Fashion brands will be exhibited at the Black in Fashion Council Showroom in Los Angeles

Artwork: An abstract double-breasted suit from designer Nicole Shante. Nicole shante



Nicole shante (RTW)

Lola Ade | (Accessories)

Come back like a flower (RTW)

Label by three (RTW and accessories)

Local European (RTW)

Beauty brands featured in The Beauty Edit: Glow box

A new batch of beauty indie by Maison Quiquine. Quiquine House



Truth Serum Face Oil by Maison Quiquine

Oui The People Featherweight Hydrating Gloss

Lip scrub and lip oil, both from L Bel

Full Body Glow Body by Range Beauty