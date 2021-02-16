Let’s talk about Golden Globe nominations – The Minnesota Daily

Everyone has their own opinion on what constitutes good art, but most people know about bad art when they see it.

So it’s no surprise that critics and artists alike were particularly angry when Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards when other more representative works were snubbed. The nominations stirred the centuries-old conversation about recognition and representation in the entertainment industry.

Wariboko Semenitari, a third-year bachelor with acting major at the University of Minnesota, is not watching the Golden Globes this year.

Semenitari was upset to learn that I May Destroy You, a show written, directed, produced and performed by black artist Michaela Coel, was snubbed for the nominations, while Emily in Paris, Netflix’s light series, received two.

For Semenitari, the Coels series captured a perspective of Blackness that audiences had never seen before.

Frankly, when people think of darkness in TV and movies, they only think of darkness on an African American scale. For the first time, we’re taking a look at a show that celebrates British black culture and shows the parallels between different identities, Semenitari said.

Coels snub is one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) ‘s many choices that show the inequalities of recognition in the entertainment industry. For example, the Best Dramatic and Musical or Comedy Film category does not feature any work by black creators, although there have been many notable works focusing on black actors and writers premiered this year. Semenitari mentioned that Zendaya was not recognized for her performance in Euphoria, nor was Noma Dumezweni in The Undoing while her white counterpart, Nicole Kidman, was.

You have all this work to do for the awards show, and they don’t give people their flowers and their due, Semenitari said.

Hollywood talks lip service to its diversity work when it suits it, but seems to struggle to put its money where it is. Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey Black Bottom, Sylvie’s Love, Miss Juneteenth, One Night in Miami, The Forty-Year-Old Version I’m not saying all of these films should have been nominated, but not one? It’s ridiculous, said Maggie Hennefeld, associate professor of cultural studies and comparative literature.

Minari, the Lee Isaac Chungs drama about the migration and cultural adaptation of a Korean family was nominated in the Foreign Language category due to an HFPA divisive rule. As the majority of Minaris’ dialogue is in Korean, he was not eligible to be nominated for Best Drama.

Keya Ganguly, professor of cultural studies and comparative literature, believes that the choice to name Emily in Paris over other works was due to the evasive qualities and pleasing taste of the shows that attract the masses.

Emily in Paris was a pretty ridiculous sight; but any show taking place in Paris is likely to be well received, not only by the public but also by the selection committees, Ganguly said. Ganguly noted that the HFPA is made up of foreign journalists based in the United States. The emphasis on darkness, while certainly important in the context of American history and culture, was obviously not as critical for the HFPA.

The show takes place in the world’s largest tourist destination and pairs trendy clothes with plans of Parisian cuisine. Of course, he would be nominated. This is no surprise because we know that mass entertainment is mostly about profit and escape, Ganguly said.

Isabel Lee Roden, a second-year BFA major, is never shocked by the under-representation in awards shows, but they are always disappointed.

We want to be able to tell stories that just don’t appeal to white audiences. Often when designers of color want to produce their work, there is this idea that it has to appeal to everyone: it has to appeal to white people, but also white people have to love it if you want to be successful. Ultimately, that shouldn’t be the case, they said.

Roden also alluded to the progressive mantle the entertainment industry wears which absolves it from actual representation in art.

We’re only as progressive as the actual action we take rather than letting go and being like, we’re artists, we’re progressive by nature, Roden said.