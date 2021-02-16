Becoming Lena O’Ree: the reflection of a young actor

The Saint John Theater Company production We Were Here, created and directed by Clyde A. Wray, shines a light on legendary members of the black community. Eight local actors play the role of historical figures from Saint-Jean and elsewhere. Their names may be less well known, but their stories have shaped the city.

Joanna Daramola, 15, took on the role of Lena O’Ree, who lived from around 1914 to 2003.Grade 11 Daramolese and blogs on global issues, fashion ethics, and teenage lives.

Here are his thoughts on this new role.

I never liked being in the spotlight. I prefer to blend in, although when you become a visible minority it’s almost impossible to blend in anywhere.

A few months after moving to Canada with my mom and two sisters, I realized that every time we walked into the mall or a public place, the eyes followed us. “Don’t worry about other people,” my mother said. “Just focus on where you’re going.”

“For the right cause, for the right reasons and for the right people, gentle people can do amazing things,” says Joanna Daramola. (Maria Jose Burgos / CBC)

Over the next few months I experienced things like doors slammed in my face and people rushing to the far corner of the elevator. My mother advised me to give these people the benefit of the doubt, even if their actions were racist.

Sweet word. This is the adjective people use to describe me. It was also used to describe Lena O’Ree, calledSaint John’s “Greatest Racial Equality Pioneer” by the Telegraph-Journal.

What most people don’t know is that for the right cause, for the right reasons, and for the right people, gentle people can do amazing things.

A high school student reflects on the role of the woman who pushed her way through the front door and encouraged others to follow. 6:07

It was 1931 and O’Ree was a 17 year old black girl who worked at CHFO (now CHSJ) as a radio host, a huge fact for a teenage girl. Unfortunately, the station didn’t want the people of Saint John to know it was black.

Years later, O’Ree worked at the Admiral Beatty Hotel as an elevator attendant, and racism followed. People of color have had to go through backdoors to get to their workplaces, even popular black musicians such as Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. O’Ree when called back this actor, singer and activist Paul Robeson was not even allowed to book a room for the night.

In 1998, O’Ree received the New Brunswick Human Rights Award. She died in 2003. (New Brunswick Black History Society)

O’Ree was aware that the society she was born into didn’t have her best interests at heart, and she decided to champion change.David Peters of PRUDE Inc. (Pride of Race, Unity and Dignity through Education) stated that she “was just an ordinary person who decided that she would no longer accept the indignity of segregation “.

Defying the laws of society, O’Reewalk walked through Admiral Beatty’s front doors, an action that played a key role in the “desegregation of the hotel and other city institutions.”wrote David Frank, professor emeritus of Canadian history at the University of New Brunswick.

Playing the character of Lena O’Ree took me out of my comfort zone as I’m still new to acting, and of course I much prefer being in the background.

Nevertheless, the past year has taught me that silence is as strong as speaking.

Lena O’Ree was convinced that Saint John would one day celebrate its diversity, but that can only happen if you and I use our voices for the benefit of others, as I said in the play. being heard is the most political act of all. “

