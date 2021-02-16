Anonymous celebrities on skipping COVID-19 vaccine line





Producer of a popular streaming show Started touring again on March 1. The world is still screwed up, but the streamer wants us to go back, and everyone wants to work. The # 1 actress on our call sheet is a nightmare. She is scared. She panicked. She is young, not old, she would not be in category 1a at all. She didn’t want to come back for our new season until she got the vaccine. I asked, hey, done [streaming-service name redacted] have a plan to get us doses? They are the ones who provided the tests and all the PPE. But the answer was no. The showrunner was able to find some well-respected doctors who would be willing to carve out a number of vaccines for themselves. Were a small group. Were seething. Did everything right, socially distanced. And this doctor would be ready to provide it to our bubble. It was introduced to me as, I wasn’t doing anything illegal. It was offered. Now I am not a line rider. I don’t think I deserve it yet. But I was talking to a friend who is a great doctor in a hospital in Los Angeles, and she said: If you offered the vaccine now, take it! If you are given the opportunity to protect yourself, to protect your working environment, you have to do it. It is not a simple situation. Cancellation culture is something that will have to be weighed 100%. As the showrunner was told, the optics on this could crush us. But there are a lot of people who have to go back to work. They cannot go back to work in a dangerous environment because everything is falling apart. I was told that there was maybe a chance that 20 doses would be well received. It’s not 2000! So we looked at it. Everyone is watching it. There are no more drug dealers in this town. I can get any medicine I want, and it doesn’t even matter at this point. It’s the vaccine dealer everyone wants on the speed dial.

