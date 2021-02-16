Why John Ambrose is not always and forever





To All The Boys: Always and Forever continues Lara Jean and Peter’s love story, but her crush John Ambrose absent from the action.

John Ambrose is absent from To all the boys: always and foreverafter playing a central role in the previous film, which has made some audiences wonder why. Released in 2018, To all the boys that I loved before was a scintillating, edgy teen romantic comedy by Carrie PilbyDirector Susan Johnsonthatsoon has proven to be a smash hit for the streaming service Netflix. It was followed by the sequel,To all the boys: PS I still love you.which has also proven popular on the streaming platform. Based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jenny Han, To all the boys that I loved before told the story of Lara Jean, an unlucky high school student who, thanks to convoluted hijinks and unintentionally publicized love letters, ends up dating the likeable popular boy Peter. 2020 saw the hit receive a sequel in the form of To all the boys: PS I still love you, a release less appreciated by the critics who nevertheless won solid praise for its central performances. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: To All the Boys 3: The Biggest Changes To The Book In Forever And Forever One of the plot twists that some fans have questioned in To all the boys: PS I still love you was the arrival of John Ambrose, a romantic rival of Peters who competes for the attention of Lara Jeans. The sequel somewhat awkwardly revived the original To all the boys that I loved before making Jordan Fishers John Ambrose a sixth-year crush on Lara Jeans who has been friends with her and Peter since long before the first film (a detail some viewers were shocked by, as is barely mentioned in the first film). Likewise, the new threequel To all the boys: always and forever does not feature Fishers Ambrose, and it is clear that his role in the series began and ended with the second film. This is because he has no obvious role to play in the final film and barely appears in the source novel. There is a mention of the fate of John Ambroses in the source novel, the same titled Always and forever Lara Jean. This brief throwaway reference notes that John is now dating a girl named Dipti, who he first met through Model UN. We don’t talk much about their relationship, but like most of the background characters in the sagas. It’s fair to guess that John and Dipti live happily ever after, ending the character’s fleeting role as a potential love interest for Lara Jean. Meanwhile, the Ambroses actor would probably have been too busy to appear in this latest episode of the To all the boysseries of films, as Fisher spent his time since the release of the second film appearing in Netflixs Work it, playing the title role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and the release of two singles as a recording artist.With such a busy schedule, it’s understandable that Fishers Ambrose is absent from To all the boys 3, especially when the characters on the show ended naturally when Lara Jean decisively chose Peter over him at the end of the second film’s action. More: To All the Boys: Always and Forever Explained The Batman: How Robert Pattinson’s Suit Stacks Up With The Dark Knight









