Theater to reopen with celebration | News | The daily sun of the villages

The Old Mill Playhouse in the Sumter Landing Lake Marketplace reopens this week, with a smooth opening of the new upgraded Lazy Macs Taco Shack on Monday and a planned auditorium opening in the movie theater on Friday. New Lazy Macs features include a redesigned bar, updated food and drink menus, daily happy hour, weekly live music Tuesday through Saturday, take out window for food and drink, and music and outdoor meals. Starting in March, there will also be weekly comedy shows at the new Lazy Macs Laughs comedy club. The movie theater opens with updated movie prices, new release movies, options for private events and room rentals in other auditoriums and possible viewing of sporting events down the line.

Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality for The Villages, said it was fantastic to reopen.

Old Mill Playhouse has a central location for residents of the villages. (This) gave us the opportunity to open Lazy Macs at the same time, Novak said.

The reopening of Old Mills will feature a celebration event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on February 22 with happy hour specials and a 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. mariachi band and t-shirt and koozie giveaways.

News from the World with Tom Hanks, the first scheduled film, will play at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from February 19 to March 4. The theater will be open Thursday through Sunday each week with a new title every two weeks on Friday.

New upcoming titles include Black Widow, Free Guy, Spiral, and Fast and Furious 9 in May; Top Gun: Maverick, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Jungle Cruise, in July; Deep Water and The Kings Man in August; Died on the Nile in September; No Time To Die and The Last Duel in October; Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Mission: Impossible 7 in November; and Nightmare Alley, West Side Story, Spider-Man, The Matrix 4, Sing 2 and Sherlock Holmes 3 in December, according to Novak.

There are plans to open the other auditoriums in the theater, but the process is moving slowly for now, Novak said. For now, these auditoriums are available for private hire. Sporting events, including a possible March Madness event, are under consideration.

Social distancing measures in the theater will include recommended masks for guests and daily health checkups, mandatory masks and frequent hand washing for staff members, social distancing of 6 feet, one-way entry and exit single, 40% capacity with groups of two, four and six seats with 6 feet between groups, hand sanitizer available, recommended self-health checks before entering and a completely improved cleaning procedure before and after all the movies.

The reopening is another step towards relaunching entertainment, said Brian Russo, executive director of entertainment.

Like I said through it all, his small steps, but still moving forward, Russo said.

Updates to Lazy Macs, which now features a redesigned bar with an updated drink menu, including upgraded tequila and rum selections with tequila flights, full bar selections and traditional Mexican sodas , new craft drinks and margaritas with a frozen strawberry margarita served in a fresh pineapple, new wine list with special varietals and special drinks, including a sixth free beer with the purchase of a bucket of 5.

Happy hour will be 3 to 5 p.m. daily starting today with $ 3 house wine, house sangria, local draft beer and house margarita.

Plus, the food menu has been redesigned to include authentic Tex-Mex selections with fresh produce from The Villages Grown. The restaurant will feature live music from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday and tacos on Tuesdays and Thursdays with $ 3 tacos and mariachi bands.

Twenty-one plus comedy shows will also take place every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting March 9, at the new Lazy Macs Laughs comedy club. Tickets start at $ 15, plus a minimum purchase of two items per person on the food and drink menu and are available for purchase through The Villages Box Office.

Among the changes, customers will soon be able to purchase movie tickets online. A new ticket booth will be located in the lobby of the Old Mill shortly after reopening, allowing customers to pick up tickets online and purchase not only movie tickets, but any box office offerings, including concerts and shows.

Our goal has been to make things as easy as possible, and combining ticket sales into one transaction really helps achieve that goal, Russo said. People will now be able to buy tickets for anything happening in one place.

In addition to expanding the options for buying movie tickets, box offices will consolidate locations to locations that are conveniently located in each plaza, Russo said.

The Brownwood ticket office will remain in its current location and will be shifting hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Sumter Landing Lake ticket office is moving to Old Mill, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday or until that day’s final screening. The Del Mar box office will close and move to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Savannah Center box office will cease daily operations and will be open for calls only, one hour before show time. The remote ticket office will move its opening hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

Editor-in-Chief Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or [email protected]