The impossible 8 ‘shoot is delayed – The New Indian Express





By PTI LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8” films will not be shot back-to-back as per the original Paramount Pictures plan. Cruise recently completed the seventh installment of the long-running action franchise, after resuming filming last September amid the coronavirus pandemic. The action star was supposed to start the eighth film soon after, but production had to be postponed due to the change in the release schedule of his other films. According to Deadline, Cruise will be promoting “Top Gun: Maverick” ahead of the film’s scheduled July 2 release. The sequel to the actor’s 1986 blockbuster “Top Gun,” “Maverick” will see Cruise reprise his role from US naval aviator Pete Mitchell, whose call sign is “Maverick,” with returning star Val Kilmer and new entrants Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm. After the promotions of “Maverick”, the actor will then return to the sets of “Mission: Impossible 8”. Over the weekend, Christopher McQuarrie, director of the two “Mission: Impossible” films, debunked reports that the franchise’s seventh film had been disrupted by travel issues related to the pandemic. In an Instagram post, the filmmaker revealed that the team have successfully completed the Middle East schedule and will return to London to put some “finishing touches” on the film. “Mission: Impossible 7” is set to drop on November 19 of this year, with the sequel slated for release on November 4, 2022.

