John Waters in Los Angeles: “ Hollywood’s Biggest Hits ”

The latest version of John Waters is not a movie. Hollywoods Greatest Hits, opening Tuesday at the LA Sprth Magers Art Gallery, is a collection of more than 30 pieces from the iconoclastic filmmaker such as 21 Pasolini Pimples, an acne-strewn frame taken from still images of the works of Italian filmmakers , and Justins Had Work, a photo of Justin Bieber under a disfiguring cosmetic surgery mask.

This show is about Hollywood, but that’s all the work that hasn’t been shown in Los Angeles. I thought it would be a perfect show to have around the Oscars, Waters says from his office in Baltimore. It’s just a different way for me to tell a story. But it’s still the same sense of humor. What I mean is can art be good and funny? No spirit, all contemporary art is generally spirit. But funny is more difficult.

Self-taught filmmaker, Waters is best known for his cult classics like Pink Flamingos, with his frequent collaborator Divine. He was originally rated X but now wears an NC-17 for what the MPAA has called extreme perversities shown explicitly. Waters found a home in 1981 at the New Line Cinema, where he made films like Hairspray.

In 2018, he was named Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters of the French government for his contributions to the fields of cinema and literature (author of seven books, he has two novels to be published). A year earlier, he had received a coveted invitation to exhibit his sculptures as part of the international group exhibition which serves as the centerpiece of the Venice Biennale. He has been an art creator for over 30 years.

John Watters stands next to his Fellinis 8 1/2, a 2014 work that is part of his show Spruth Magers. (Studio John Waters)

I kept it very, very deliberately as separate as possible from my film career. And I still do, because I’m aware that the only dirty word left in the art world is celebrity, he says, though his 1998 film Pecker centers around the art world. I had a room that had art slogans See You in Basel, Bitch [a reference to the Swiss art festival], Out of state, no taxes, all photographs fade. I’m satirizing them but I’m one of them. I’ve been to all of those art dinners. I like the excesses of the art world. I don’t care about the things I like. I’ve always said that I think art for people is a terrible idea.

The Times recently spoke to Waters about his life in art and film, acquiring a first Warhol for $ 100 and building a career on negative reviews.

I know you don’t act like other artists. What’s your process?

I think about it in advance. It’s like writing a book, like writing a movie. The show is about editing, taking images of other people’s work, mine, and setting it up into a storyboard that tells a completely different story than the original directors, including myself. .

The Beverly Hills John self-portrait has a Cindy Sherman quality.

When that came out there were fan pages that were like, how could he have done that ?! We really thought he had better self-esteem than that! I have friends in Los Angeles who look like this. I was only honoring local customs when I created Beverly Hills John. Maybe if I had come to LA when I made my first movie, maybe I would look like this. You don’t look old. Joan Rivers didn’t look old. She looked like an alien. And some people prefer to look like an alien rather than an elder.

Reconstructed Lassie is a fitting companion for Beverly Hills John.

There will be facelifts for pets. I’m sure there are already. I keep reading that boys and girls get facelifts at age 12. So these things happen. Not all of these things are that strange.

For the Sound of a Hit audio piece, did you place a microphone in a theater box office?

I asked the Senator Theater in Baltimore if I could put a microphone in the box office [on the] Harry Potter opening day, so all you hear is the sound of money. So, for me, it’s almost an art satire for someone who works in film. In a way, it’s a very optimistic play because everyone is hoping it will happen to them with a movie.

John Waters, 21 Pasolini Pimples, 2006, consists of film stills of buttons on characters from Pier Pasolini films. Twenty-one C-Prints, 35-1 / 2 inches by 35-1 / 2 inches framed. (John Waters / Sprth Magers)

21 Pasolini Pimples seems like a signature piece on your part.

They look like nipples, but it’s actually boys he found attractive. I’ve seen all his movies and I love [Pier] Pasolini and I know who her boyfriends were from reading everything. And they all had buttons. I browsed and found all the movies where you can see them. And then I had to zoom in and then cut out each one very awkwardly, like a kid in kindergarten, and glue them onto the page and then take a picture of them. As ridiculous as it is, it’s quite a process. There is a lot of research devoted to it.

In the Kiddie Flamingos painting read, did your film script seem more debauched with the kids, or less?

I always thought maybe I should give in to all the censors and take some flamingos, cut out all the bad stuff and do for the kids. And that’s what I did. They had the best time to do it. I think it worked because the kids are so innocent. They don’t know the real scene was someone having sex with a chicken. In the end, I won’t tell you, they don’t eat dog [feces], they eat something else. But at the same time, there were some disgusting things the kids had just as much fun to say. Somehow I guess I could do Female Trouble in a nursing home. I could make a desperate life with deaf people. You can rewrite each of them for a new niche audience, which, again, satirizes the movies.

An image by John Waters, Kiddie Flamingos, 2014, Blu-Ray with 2-channel audio, 74 minutes. (John Waters / Sprth Magers)

Do you own a large collection of contemporary art, including works by Sherman, Cy Twombly and Diane Arbus, as well as an Andy Warhol Jackie that you bought in the 1960s for $ 100?

My girlfriend gave it to me, how long ago. It was in 1964 and it was $ 100. I met him when Fran Lebowitz and Glenn OBrien from Interview took me to the factory to show Andy Pink Flamingos, and he had it all for us. It is the first time that I have met him. I had seen a lot of movies and knew everyone who was there. I’m sick of reading stuff where people say bad things about him, where he’s suddenly the bad guy and they got ideas and they slept with him and stuff. Say it when he’s alive.

In November, you bequeathed your collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art, although that institution is under scrutiny for planned disposals.

I don’t agree with that. But what am I going to do, have a nervous breakdown and not give them the job? Basically my hometown museum did something that I don’t agree with. That doesn’t mean I won’t leave my collection at the museum in my hometown where I learned all about contemporary art.

You said if you hadn’t become a filmmaker you would be in jail.

I would be in jail because I wouldn’t have had the chance to do all of the antisocial things that I did on film. If I had done everything that happens in my films, I would have been sentenced to death 40 years ago. For me, this has been the outlet for all of my anti-social behavior and I have been rewarded, not punished. You can do all of this for real and go to jail, or you can do the same and get paid for it.

John Waters, Bad Directors Chair, a 2006 artwork consisting of a chair decorated with descriptions of a bad director. Canvas, wood, steel, paint with leather bound lettering, 46 inches by 24-1 / 2 inches by 22 inches. (John Waters / Sprth Magers)

Are you surprised at your success?

No, because for the first 10 years no one said I was good. I have built a career on negative reviews. And now I’m watching Rotten Tomatoes, and Multiple Maniacs has 100% favorable reviews, which hardly any movie has. Even I rolled my eyes at this. It’s hilarious how people’s opinions can change in 40 years, but I haven’t changed much. My last film, A Dirty Shame, was not that different from Multiple Maniacs. He obtained an NC-17 rating. I don’t think I have changed. I learned from my mistakes and learned to negotiate and have a back-up plan.

Do you think you benefited from not going to film school?

The first movie I did, Hag in a Black Leather Jacket, I didn’t know there was such a [a] thing like editing. It was very Lars Von Trier without knowing it. You could say that my first films are raw. It means you liked them and I didn’t know what I was doing. You could say they’re amateurs which means the same thing, but you just didn’t like them. Amateur and raw mean the exact same thing depending on whether you like it or not. Could I have made these films at film school? Probably not. Today, yes. So no.

For someone who has been ridiculed by critics for years, what do you attribute your longevity to?

I have lasted so long because I am asking you to come to a world that you might not be comfortable with. I am the guide and I will take you somewhere you haven’t been. All I’m asking you to do is think about it and try to figure out why something has happened. And maybe for the first time, you can see the humor and understand why people act the way they do. This is what every element of my work consists of, whatever its form. And the worst things can be the best, if they are treated with humor and embraced.