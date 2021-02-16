Cinema shares jump as Chinese holiday box office sets record





BEIJING / SINGAPORE, Feb.16 (Reuters) – Cinema shares surged in Hong Kong on Tuesday as Chinese box offices set a record revenue of more than 6 billion yuan ($ 929.63 million) for the week starting February 11, following a rush to the movies at the start of the Lunar New Year holidays. The figure, from data compiled by online ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment, broke the previous week’s record of 5.9 billion yuan set during the same holiday period in 2019, and represents a full recovery after a coronavirus-induced crisis last year. To prevent the spread of the virus following an upsurge in cases in January, local authorities have discouraged people from traveling to their hometowns for the holidays. Some authorities like Shanghai have even provided free movie tickets to encourage people to stay put for their vacation entertainment. Beijing cinemas have opened as early as 8 a.m. and until 3 a.m. to attract younger customers, while limiting occupancy to half of available seats to promote social distancing, the Peoples Daily reported, official from China. The record 6 billion yuan reflects the strong momentum of China’s film industry, the newspaper said on social media platform Weibo on Monday. Cinema shares surged on Tuesday as Hong Kong entered its first day of trading after the holidays. Shares of IMAX China Holding Inc climbed to 90% in the morning, while Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd and Maoyan Entertainment rose more than 20%. China’s film industry suffered losses in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but box offices have recovered after theaters reopened in June after a six-month closure, with outbreaks under control and a travel ban eased. $ 1 = 6.4542 Chinese yuan renminbi Reports by Cheng Leng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Christopher Cushing

