Ananya Panday has been a social media sensation since her debut film in 2019. In just two years, she has become a quintessential millennial style diva. In her recent post, she takes our breath away!

Ananya Panday is a sight to see in a white crop top and bikini bottom

Seen in a sleeveless white cropped top and high waisted bikini bottom designed by Shivan and Narresh, Ananya Panday has tied her hair back into a beautifully messy ponytail and light strokes falling down her face. “Go play your video games,” she captioned one of the posts.

On the job side, Ananya Panday will play the next star Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The actress also shot for Shakun Batras with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi!

