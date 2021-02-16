Matthew Modine is perhaps Hollywood’s most trusted touchstone





A familiar face on TV and movie screens for decades, Modine was most recently seen on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” and his latest project, a horror movie called “Wrong Turn” on Amazon Prime.

CNN spoke with the actor about his long career, how he chooses his roles and how he has been part of the Hollywood conversation over the years.

“It’s wonderful to have had a long career and to be able to keep working,” Modine told CNN, adding, “You know luckily ‘Stranger Things’ has happened. What you still need to do is stay. into the conversation and, you know, stay relevant in the industry. Because if you’re not part of the conversation, there’s a good chance you won’t find a job. “

In “Wrong Turn”, a reboot of a 2003 horror film, Modine plays a devoted father whose daughter goes missing while hiking the Appalachian Trail and he does everything in his power to find her. .

In his mission, he encounters a dangerous sect that violently attacks foreigners who cross their path. Why a horror movie this time? “Because they weren’t about zombies and monsters,” Modine explains. “It was about real-life monsters and things that are relatable. I mean, you can tell young Trayvon Martin took a wrong turn and walked through a neighborhood that looked a lot like the circumstances of this movie. Ma girl is hiking with her friends on the Appalachian trail, very innocently and they make a wrong turn. They go to a place where is this community of people who before the civil war made the decision to create their own community in the mountains and separate from the rest of the world. “ In order to get into the right frame of mind for the role, imagining the worst for your own children, Modine said the feeling of protecting them came easily, and also brought back a spooky memory from her own life. “It was easy because I have a daughter and a son and God forbid that anything should ever happen to them. Where they are in danger, but you would do anything as a mother or father to protect your children and help them through a situation, and so that was easy. “And it happened to me once, when my son was only two or three years old, we were in Washington Square Park in New York. He rode a bicycle with training wheels. And the park was really, really full of people that day. And he said he wanted a hot dog. I looked around for the hot dog cart and saw it. And during those 10, 15 seconds, my son disappeared, disappeared and I couldn’t find him. “ Modin says it was at the height of his career when strangers approached him and asked for autographs, and all he wanted to be was the person who finds his son. “It was absolutely horrible until I found it,” he says, adding that he found his son “continuing to sell his bicycle,” much to his relief. The new film requires some physical strength on Modine’s part as he tries to find his daughter. He eats well and walks six miles a day, he says. At 61, Modine adds that he takes stunts a little more carefully these days. “If you go back and watch movies I’ve done in the past, especially ‘Cutthroat Island’, there was a lot of physical stuff where I was hanging around with ropes and pushing Gina Davis off a cliff,” said Modine. I was suspended from a 300 foot cliff and grabbed it with one hand. “ He says that stunt ripped his right arm out of the socket, and he “learned my lesson,” but he still wants to be believable on screen. “When you’re in a real physical environment and you climb a mountain and jump out of the way of obstacles and dangerous things, you just have to react to the situation,” he says. Modine always enjoys studying people too, so that she can play all kinds of roles. “I just crossed the United States because of Covid, I was just tired of being in quarantine. So I got in my car and drove across the United States, ”he says. “And I did it because, as Atticus Finch says in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘You never really understand a person until you climb under their skin.’ And that’s what I do when I play, I try to step into another person’s shoes and see things from their point of view, and a lot of times we lose touch. We don’t see America. We don’t see what people are suffering from. “ Although Modine says luck played a role in his success, picking the right projects was also essential. “I heard someone say the other day that when you meet as a soldier you want to have someone who has bumps in their armor, because that means they’re battle tested,” he said, “You don’t want to get into a fight with someone with shiny, shiny armor because he hasn’t experienced war. And I think as an actor I’m battle tested. . I have had huge successes and been part of some of the movies that are and continue to be a part of the conversation that are as relevant today as they were when they were released. there are some that haven’t been as successful and so I have a few bumps in my armor, but both the good and the bad are a part of life. “

