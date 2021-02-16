Entertainment
Ethan Hawke’s ‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’ draws inspiration from his acting career
When actor in his thirties, William Harding, arrives in New York from South Africa, he finds his whole world broken. A brief affair he had there while directing a movie was spread across the tabloids and social media, and now everyone knows his rock star wife is filing for divorce. While coping with this, he must also prepare for the role of Hotspur in a Broadway production of Shakespeares’ Stories Henry IV Part 1 and Henry IV Part 2.
So begins Ethan Hawkes’ third novel, A Bright Ray of Darkness. The American actor and director, who starred as Hotspur on Broadway in 2003, knows his Shakespeare. Readers will also wonder how well this book echoes Hawkes’ own life, including his 7-year marriage to actor Uma Thurman.
At the start of the novel, Harding moved into a hotel. He’s trying to figure out what went wrong with his marriage, how to babysit the two kids he adores, and how to do good with the Broadway role. His favorite coping techniques to alcohol, sex and cocaine don’t help. Harding is infuriating, lovable, and comically blind to his own ego. Acting is a gift he is grateful for, and so is this piece; the structure of repetition is its reed of salvation. This allows him to forget himself.
By taking and inhabiting the attributes of another being where they’re from, their accent, their clothes, their background, you realize that every part of your own personality is malleable, says Harding. You can do it, you can wear the skin of another human being and yet you are still you. This, in its own way, seems profound, because it illustrates that none of the things you indicate as identity are intrinsic.
Hawke most recently played the violent and religious abolitionist John Brown in the Showtimes version of James McBrides’ novel The Good Lord Bird. Some of the Browns’ imbalance and passion comes through in Harding, but without the moral clarity.
Hotspur is a fitting role for Harding at this point: he’s a rebellious warrior who verbally abuses others and makes bad decisions. Harding uses his real anger to delve into his character; it makes him feel alive and powerful. But a particularly heartbreaking scream, however, made her voice explode. Does he go to vocal rest? Take care of him? No.
But others do. During a performance, Harding overhears a member of the audience mentioning his adultery. Behind the scenes, the actress playing the Innkeeper Mistress quickly hugs him as he cries. When he locks himself in the bathroom, unable to go up, his dresser, Michael, verbally hits him through the door. You cry because you are being pushed through some kind of rebirth channel. Wake up and serve these children. Get the best babysitting deal you can I don’t care if it’s a smelly day in a year, it’ll be a smelly day in a year, they’ll have a grown man for their father.
Everyone Harding comes into contact with a cab driver, other actors, his mom gives him advice like this. Her mother, who came to look after the children, said: You see, for you, death is scary because in death all the particularity of your life will evaporate. Once you’re dead, the movies, the magazine covers, the money, the art, the curtain calls all of those things won’t matter more than fireworks in 1956. Fun as long as it lasted, you know, kid?
Sometimes Hawkes’ characters sound like they’re a bit over the top B movies. But elsewhere, his writing evokes both the beauty and the madness of New York. And it teaches the reader a lot in the theater: how lines of different colored duct tape on the floor indicate a blockage for each scene, what the fight calls are, and what the prosthetic scars are made of. Scurrying through the ropes and curtains through the shadows at the back of the stage, rushing to make an entry on time, picking up our guns together in the giant barrels all the mundane aspects of our performance, the tiny rhythms that kept them flashy. They were where the magic could be touched and held; just a second.
In addition to destroying his voice, an infection puts Harding in the hands of a surgeon, who insists on operating immediately. But Harding is now engaged in the game and manages to get through it with just local anesthesia. He uses pain on stage to excite everyone. He is filled with his own power. But lying on the stage, after the death of his character, he really listens to his fellow actors and appreciates their talent. Its edges soften.
Browsing through the novel, Harding has epiphanies about his once beloved wife, Mary, who has drifted away as her fame grows. A Bright Ray of Darkness is an interesting book for those who love theater and Shakespeare. Hardings’ journey may not be unique, he unsurprisingly learns the human lessons that fame is fleeting and human relationships enduring, but Hawke makes it fun to take the journey with him.
