‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’ review: Dwayne Johnson and Kenan Thompson give NBC a team of comedy labels





“Young Rock” could have worked better as a movie, as opposed to what is essentially “Dwayne Johnson: The Wonder Years Edition”. The wrinkle that helps tease the show is that it touches on three distinct training periods – with Johnson played by different young actors at 10, 15 and as he begins his college football days in Miami – as one recounted. future version of the wrestler became an actor in a presidential election in 2032.

Johnson tells his story to an admiring interviewer (Randall Park “Fresh Off the Boat”), who keeps the actual guy on the show. Reminiscent includes his father Rocky (Joseph Lee Anderson), a wrestler at the time; his mother (Stacey Leilua), a member of a wrestling family; and their wrestling buddies – often seen hanging out around their homes – including big names (literally) like Andre the Giant (Matthew Willig, not quite as tall, but tall enough) and Iron Sheik (Brett Azar).

Young Dwayne was introduced to Hawaii in 1982, before wrestling evolved into the vending machine it has become. Yet wrestlers fondly speak of “working the gimmick” – that is, selling the show to an audience – and react with horror if anyone dares to use the word “fake”.

To call it a vanity project would be an understatement, but Johnson’s inherent sympathy goes a long way, and he makes it clear that it won’t be happy nostalgia, citing missteps he’s learned along the way.

“To understand me, you have to understand where I’m from,” he explains. Frankly, it still feels like a slight build to spread over a series (a movie would have made more sense), but the three separate periods – or four, if you count the future – offer a fair amount of potential ground to cover. Either way, “Young Rock” is its own kind of gadget. How long will the producers and the star be able to keep working and cooking fresh wrinkles is where the future of the series starts to blur. In contrast, “Kenan” remains rooted in the here and now, showing a more vulnerable side to his star, but surrounding it with pretty sitcom traps. Playing the host of a local Atlanta morning TV show, Thompson plays the happy camper character associated with the role, but at home he’s struggling. His wife is deceased and he is raising two children with the help of his stepfather (Don Johnson, funny but a little underemployed) and his brother (his “SNL” comrade, Chris Redd). Kenan is struggling to hold it all together and the show’s ratings have plummeted. “We’re afraid you haven’t fully dealt with your grief yet,” his producer (Kimrie Lewis) tells him, but the unappealing response to that is to try and get him to talk about his feelings on the air. . Produced by the company of Patriarch “SNL” Lorne Michaels, “Kenan” conjures up a few funny lines – Johnson’s character continues to suggest watching “Green Book” – and gives Thompson a prime-time-ready chance to demonstrate that ‘it can handle more than just a line. But the premise and the supporting players – including its wacky TV family – are so slim that the possibilities seem pretty well exhausted by the pilot alone. As it stands, “Kenan” could depend on the success of “Young Rock,” with NBC clearly hoping that viewers will show up for one and stay for both. In television terms, this in the old-school programming strategy in itself represents a throwback perhaps better suited to the “Young Rock” timeline – a gadget that probably would have performed better in the 1980s. “Young Rock” and “Kenan” premieres Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on NBC.

