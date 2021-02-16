Love (and fried dough) is in the air

With Valentine’s Day behind us and Mardi Gras in front of us, today is a sweet day in between. We have leftover candy hearts to help us out until we can get our royal cakes and parcel and maybe some donuts for good measure.

Mardi Gras, indeed.

The best part about this newsletter: you can eat while scrolling. Keep these chocolate truffles on hand, and let’s explore the latest foods in Southwest Florida.

It’s never too late for romance

If you’re looking for a late Valentine’s Day dining plan or just a few places to celebrate the love of food, I’ve got you covered. These 11 restaurants offer romance in its many delicious (and varied) forms. Click here for my story in News-Press, and click here for aDaily News from Napleslink.

Take your taste buds on a trip to Peru

Tacu tacu, ceviches, pisco sours What’s not to like about Peruvian cuisine? The country combines the culinary influences of China, Italy and Japan with South American spices and the bounty of products from the rich soils of Peru. To taste this melting pot, you don’t need a plane ticket, just a few dollars and this list of local Peruvian favorites from Andrew Atkins and yours really. Find it in the Daily News and News-Press.

Remember a revolutionary

“If you’ve sunk your teeth into a Whopper at Burger King, or added tomatoes to your subway over the past decade, (Steve) Hitov’s work has affected you.” Andrew Atkins is back with a great story about the life of a lawyer who helped the Coalition of Immokalee Workers revolutionize the agricultural industry in Immokalee and around the world. More in the NDN and for example.

Casual name, serious pasta

When House of Pasta was designed, owner Igor Vujaklija thought it would be a casual place where diners could customize bowls of spaghetti or rigatoni. Then he hired Chief Eddie Skenderi, and that plan was scrapped. Skenderi’s talents couldn’t be limited to pasta bowls. He needed room for his signature schnitzel, his pâté, his lemon risotto. Tack on a serious bartender and you get a South Fort Myers restaurant that goes beyond its mere name. Gina Birch takes us out of the way eaten in NP and NDN.

What else?

The first week of area vegan restaurants is currently taking place in Fort Myers and Cape Coral. See which restaurants are participating and taste something different NP and NDN.

If you fancy an international getaway, why not prepare one from home? Celia Casey takes us to Tunisia with an enticing recipe of brik a’loeuf in the NDN and for example.

Catch up with the good, the bad, and the expensive with restaurant inspection roundups Coal and Lee.

Enjoy your meal!

Annabelle Tometich (one of your friendly local JLBs)

Jean Le Boeuf is the brand under which our restaurant critics have written for over 40 years. This article is from editor Annabelle Tometich.