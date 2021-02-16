Tyler Perry and Clintons attend actor Cicely Tyson memorial





Atlanta’s Niall Gulstone waits in line to attend a public screening at the Abyssinian Baptist Church for Cicely Tyson in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on Monday, February 15, 2021. Tyson, the pioneering black actress is deceased January 28. (AP Photo / Craig Ruttle)

NEW YORK (AP) Tyler Perry and Bill and Hillary Clinton were among the attendees at a private memorial service for Cicely Tyson at the famous Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Tuesday’s memorial service came a day after hundreds of admirers of the pioneering black actor lined up outside the church for a public screening. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there. Abyssinian Baptist pastor Reverend Calvin O. Butts later said Tyson was an example of a life well lived and an example of how we could all live, adding that she was as much an ambassador for the peace and love that anyone i can of. Gospel singer Bebe Winans and Valerie Simpson of duo Ashford & Simpson were also present for the nearly three-hour service. During the ceremony, the sun broke through the clouds and the temperature rose above 40 for the first time in the snow-capped city over a week. Tyson is deceased 28. The New York-born actor was 96 years old. Tyson was the first black woman to have a recurring role in a dramatic television series, the 1963 drama East Side, West Side. Her performance as the wife of a sharecropper in the 1972 film Sounder cemented her stardom and earned her an Oscar nomination. She went on to win two Emmy Awards for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and another Emmy 20 years later for Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All. At 88, Tyson won a Tony Award for Reviving Horton Footes The Trip to Bountiful in 2013. President Barack Obama awarded him the Medal of Freedom in 2016.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos