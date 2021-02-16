Eric Bana to star in Australian family movie Blueback





6:12 am PST 02/16/2021



by



Patrick brzeski



The film will be directed by Robert Connolly, whose most recent feature, the crime drama ‘The Dry’, is Australia’s biggest box office success in 2021 to date.

Australian actor Eric Bana (Pontoon, Funny people) signed to star in the eco-themed family film Blueback by filmmaker Robert Connolly. The duo recently worked together on a crime drama The dry, which is the biggest film of 2021 to date at the Australian box office. Blueback is described as a family celebration of the natural world. Connolly has been developing the project, which he also wrote, for over 20 years. The film is loosely based on the short story of the same name, Booker Prize nominee Tim Wintons. The film tells the story of a girl who befriends a wild blue groper while scuba diving. When she discovers that the fish and its species are endangered, she draws inspiration from her environmental activist mother to confront poachers in order to protect the creature. The episode marks the start of his lifelong mission to save the world’s coral reefs. Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland, Crimson peak) and Radha Mitchell (London Fell, Black Pitch), with newcomers Ariel Donoghue and Ilsa Fogg, who will both play younger versions of the title character. The project has started filming in remote Western Australia and will include a lengthy underwater shoot by a team of nature photographers. Blueback is produced by Arenamedia and has received production funding from the Western Australian Regional Film Fund, Royalties for Regions, Screen Australia, Screenwest, Lotterywest and Film Victoria. Roadshow Films will distribute it in Australia and New Zealand, while Britain’s HanWay Films will handle international sales.







