Atari Founder Launches New Game: STAR AUDITION | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 16, 2021 – VIRSIX GAMES Turns game creation around by crowdsourcing game content for STAR AUDITION, the world’s first act-it-out board game enhanced by smart speaker technology. Virsix Games will collect game content via a Kickstarter campaign where contributors can submit scripts for inclusion in STAR AUDITION, giving anyone the chance to be a part of the story of the game. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005119/en/ Created by Nolan Bushnell (Founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese), STAR AUDITION goes beyond traditional table games by mixing analog gaming with cutting edge technology, using Amazon Alexa and Google Home to deliver cinematic elements. that enhance gameplay and help set the stage. STAR AUDITION is an act-it-out board game, similar to Charades or Pictionary, where players take on the role of Hollywood actors auditioning for their next big break. Players perform randomly selected dialogue from a plethora of scripts across a variety of film genres, from the Golden Age of Hollywood to today’s blockbusters. To win, the auditioners impress a panel of judges, the other players, by offering the theatrical performance of a lifetime. New technologies always inspire new experiences and new ways of having fun, said Nolan Bushnell, co-founder of Virsix Games and founder of Atari. By leveraging the unique Kickstarters community to generate in-game content, we believe we will be able to create a game like no other. Tapping into Kickstarters’ creative pool of contributors will help make STAR AUDITION unique and engaging in ways we never imagined. STAR AUDITION Kickstarter benefits include the ability to contribute scripts that will be reviewed by Mr. Bushnell and the Virsix team, as well as Hollywood producers and directors. The selected scripts will be included and will be part of the final game, read by thousands of people around the world. Other Kickstarter perks include an autographed copy of the game, as well as a virtual game play, an hour of mentoring, and a Two Bit Circus game play, each with the Godfather of video games himself, Nolan Bushnell. You will find more information on how to submit ideas and other benefits here. To ensure every game is fresh, Virsix has created millions of game combinations, along with an optional smart speaker to increase player immersion with cinematic sound effects and musical overlays. The optional rules also include additional roles for players and the ability to improvise lines. Each game lasts 20 to 30 minutes for a full play-through. STAR AUDITION is sure to provide hours of acting entertainment. STAR AUDITION Kickstarter benefits start at $ 10.00. We really wanted to create a new kind of game that fuses technology and cinema in unique and interesting ways, said Zai Ortiz, co-founder of Virsix Games and creative director of Hollywood. We’ve worked with real-life Hollywood voice actors to develop near-endless synthetic voices and cinematic AI sounds from all of Hollywood’s iconic movie genres. Combined with the creativity of our contributors and the Kickstarter community, players will feel like they’re on a real world movie set. We are very happy to bring this game to life. Using the best of two creative industries, the realm of video games and the world of Hollywood entertainment, STAR AUDITION fills an empty space between two art forms to create human connections that ignite the imagination, wonder and unknown joy. . Combined with crowdsourced content, STAR AUDITION takes gaming to uncharted territory to power the next generation of gaming. About Virsix Games Los Angeles-based Virsix Games is an award-winning interactive games and entertainment company created by Nolan Bushnell, Founder of Atari, and Zai Ortiz, Creative Director of Hollywood. Virsix Games’ award-winning game, St. Noir, was the first voice-activated murder mystery board game. Virsix Games is reinventing the way people play together by remixing analog gaming with cutting-edge emerging technologies such as AI, voice-activated smart speakers, augmented reality, near-field communication, digital technology, machine learning and more. At Virsix, we believe in using the best of technology and Hollywood to create human bonds that ignite imagination, wonder and undiscovered joy. From interactive toys, board games, card games and unparalleled immersive experiences, Virsix Games designs the next generation of games; call it Play 2.0. It’s Virsix. 