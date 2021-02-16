Entertainment
Neil Patrick Harris defends ‘It’s a Sin’ creator over straight actors in gay role debate
- Neil Patrick Harris spoke to Insider about his new television series “It’s a Sin” by Russell T. Davies.
- “It’s a Sin” follows a group of gay friends during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.
- Harris also defended Davies, who said straight actors shouldn’t play gay roles.
Neil Patrick Harris made some sort of career dream come true with his last role in Russell T. Davies’ “It’s a Sin”, the British series that follows a group of gay friends through the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.
Former “How I Met Your Mother” actor plays Henry Coltrane, who works at a Savile Row tailor and befriends Callum Scott Howells’ Colin.
Harris spoke to Insider about the debate centered on straight actors portraying gay roles on screen, encouraged by the show’s creator, the “blessing” of “It’s a Sin” and the perfecting of a British accent for the show. role.
Harris disagrees with Davies, who said straight actors shouldn’t play gay roles, but said critics shouldn’t take his comments too “ bluntly ”
“It’s a sin” has been in the headlines recently and not necessarily for the plots of the series.
Instead, the show’s writer Davies, who also created “Queer as Folk” and was the former showrunner of the 2015 renaissance of “Doctor Who”, is getting a lot of attention after suggesting that the heterosexual actors should not play homosexual roles.
The writer said the Radio Times: “You wouldn’t throw someone able-bodied and put them in a wheelchair, you wouldn’t blacken someone.”
While Harris doesn’t agree with Davies’ sentiment, he told Insider he doesn’t think Davies is speaking as “blunt” as some headlines suggest.
The actor, who helped launch Deliciously light baileys, a new cream liqueur from Baileys Original Irish Cream, added that Davies “may have been talking in the conversation about cheerful inclusion.”
“I appreciate that he thinks that way and that we live in a time when it’s a super viable option,” Harris continued. “To be a part of ‘It’s a Sin’ with so many people who were so proud and acting with remarkable grace and talent was an absolute joy.”
Harris struggled to ‘British-izing’ his voice for ‘It’s a Sin’
As for the actual show, however, Harris makes a big impression the first time he’s onscreen, especially with a primitive and appropriate English accent that’s a far cry from the New-born native’s offscreen accent. Mexico.
The actor told Insider he enlisted the help of a dialect trainer.
“The point of the accent, at least for an American, is that it’s not very noticeable and it’s just part of your character. So I didn’t want him to be too affected,” Harris said. . “But there are certain syllables and consonants that Americans have a hard time ‘Britishizing’. So I got some help on that. “
The actor, who is now surely an expert on accents after his role as the infamous Count Olaf in the Netflix adaptation of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” cited James Bond actor David Niven as a particular inspiration for his voice.
“A Savile Row bespoke tailor for me involves a lot of speech and specificity, so I wanted it to be neat. And David Niven also had a cool mustache.
Harris wanted to work with intimacy coordinators on the show, but couldn’t
In addition to providing an indispensable source of LGBTQ + representation on screen, the show was praised for its realistic and authentic portrayal of sex scenes between his gay characters, who are not uncommon.
Lead actor Olly Alexander spoke about one of her sex scenes on the show, noting that the scene was coordinated by intimacy coordinators as a “dance.”
But Harris told Insider he was “remiss” that he “couldn’t film any sex scenes” himself because he would have liked to work with the show’s privacy coordinators.
“What you see on camera is hot, I think when they were actually filming probably was less so. So my hats go to the actors, especially Olly, for making it that hot.”
While “It’s a Sin” offers an escape from our current woes in 2021, so does Harris’ partnership with Baileys. Through their Light Breaks campaign, designed to encourage people to hang out with their friends, Baileys has teamed up with Cocktail Courier, which offers “personalized light break packages” to send to a friend.
“It lets people think of someone outside of themselves and send them something to make them smile and have a light break,” added Harris.
HBO Max’s “It’s a Sin”, already released in the UK for rave reviews, will hit the United States on February 18.
Watch the trailer for “It’s a Sin” below:
