Art House movie theaters fight amid pandemic

While some independent theaters have closed indefinitely, others are persisting with a mix of drive-ins, virtual screenings and concession sales as they seek long-awaited federal aid.



The COVID-19 relief package adopted in December is expected to distribute $ 15 billion for arts venues, which include independent theaters. Around the greater Los Angeles area, some small theaters have closed all operations during the period of the shutdown that began in March, including the Vista, the Downtown Independent and the New Beverly Cinema, owned by Quentin Tarantino. Here’s how four more are struggling to stay afloat as the National Association of Theater Owners estimates that 70% of small theaters are at risk of closing their doors without federal help.

ARENA CINELOUNGE

To help supplement revenue from their Oscar-qualified drive-in cinema launched in December in the Egyptian Theater parking lot and seating 20 cars, the Arena Cinelounge sells gourmet popcorn online, shipped nationwide. “We have 12 gourmet Cinelounge popcorn blends. I have to bet on popcorn income to generate income, ”says CEO and founder Christian Meoli. However, Meoli explains that the income from the popcorn so far has “brought in over $ 100,000 for us,” he says, “below 90% of what we [normally] “Driving through is not easy either.” We are spending more than five times what we would normally spend with our interior business to get there, “says Meoli, who is applying for help under the COVID-19 relief bill.” Funding is vital. to save part of our culture, part of our society. Who wants to lose rooms? “He also manages a virtual projection room for new releases to arenascreen.com.

GARDENA CINEMA

This Gardena theater has been run by the Kim family since 1976. For additional income from their drive-in screening series, which started last year in their large parking lot, they sell concessionary items and movie posters and offer Zoom in interviews to special film screenings, such as one with jurassic park cinematographer Dean Cundey. They also rented the theater for music videos, television and film productions. Although the Gardena cinema (gardenacinema.com) received a small economic disaster loan last year, they are also asking for help through the COVID-19 relief bill. “I can use all the help I can get. I hope this gets me through the pandemic until things get back to ‘normal’, whatever it is.” As for audiences’ tastes in cinema at the Gardena drive-in, Kim says that “audiences love films from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. There seems to be a desire for the happy freedom of decades past.”

LIGHT CINEMA

The Beverly Hills Theater shows both independent and foreign films (at lumierecinema.la) and sell items from its concession stand for limited hours. “We tried to drive-through; it didn’t work for us, ”says co-owner Peter Ambrosio, who also started a GoFundMe campaign to help the theater survive, raising just over $ 12,000 of its goal of $ 90,000 so far. Ambrosio hopes the stimulus bill “will give us the boost we need to weather the storm.” Among the owners’ frustrations is the lack of government advice during the closure. Said Ambrosio: “[Government officials] don’t give directions to small businesses on how to deal with owners, how to manage taxes. If you’re going to shut down all these businesses, why not create a bond or an arbitration system to manage the rents, the taxes, so that the small businesses can plan? “

THE FRIDA CINEMA

Orange County’s only non-profit art and home theater showcases films in pop-up drive-ins in various OC venues and streamed through its website (thefridacinema.orgAmong their diverse selection of films, the most popular genre is horror. Drive-ins and streaming movies have allowed us to continue our mission, but their collective box office is not close to reflecting the returns of a two-screen cinema seven days a week, ”explains the CEO and founder of Frida Cinema Logan Crow. “Every dollar really has a huge impact.” The theater also supplements revenue by selling merchandise, live-streaming special events and hosting online fundraising marathons. Adds Crow, grants and initiatives like the COVID-19 Relief Bill allow us to fill these gaps. . If we’re going to survive this, support, and God willing, get to a point in the future where we can see some growth again, we’re going to need a very substantial support. “

