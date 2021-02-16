James Gunn explains why Batman is his most anticipated DC movie





Writer / director Gunn has called The Batman his most anticipated DC movie and confirms that it stems from his trust in the man behind the scenes.

James Gunn has previously stated that The batman is his most anticipated DC feature film and has now confirmed that his confidence in the quality of the film comes from the man behind the camera. The Dark Knight’s final outing will follow a hitherto under-represented stage in the development of a superhero. While most films based on heroes from the DC and Marvel universes tell either the origin of the hero, the thrilling adventure at the height of their careers, or the process of transferring responsibility to a new generation, The batman chronicles the awkward rise of Batman, fighting for what is right in a city corrupted at his heart. Robert Pattinson’s hooded crusader will team up with Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon Green. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Gunn is best known for writing and directing theguardians of the galaxymovies that are among the top rated entries in the MCU catalog. Having established a knack for telling engaging stories with an ensemble superhero cast, Gunn was hired by DC to direct. The suicide squad, the next bombshell soft reboot of 2016. Gunn frequently interacts with his fans on his various social media accounts, sharing updates on his work, answering questions about previous films, and allaying concerns that he is dead. Related: Why Batman’s Wicked Secrets Are Perfect For Pattinson’s Trilogy In a recent Twitter thread answering questions from fans, Gunn said he was excited for The batman due to his great respect for Matt Reeves, who produces and directs the film. Referring to a previous statement he made via an Instagram call The batman his “the next most anticipated DC movie, “a fan asked Gunn what his specific reasoning was. Gunn called Reeves”one of the few directors whose artistry can be seen in every movie he has made, And cited his personal voice as a deciding factor. Read the Tweet for yourself below: Yes. @mattreevesLA is one of the few directors whose artistry can be seen in every movie he has made, regardless of size. His personal voice and his humanity have never been stifled by commercial or corporate pressures. https://t.co/DLAAaEMGeA – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021 Gunn pays tribute to Reeves, who has been active since the mid-90s when he directed his award-winning student film at USC, Mr. Petrified Forest. After a long time directing for television, Reeves made his first big movie. Cloverfield from a script he had written, and went on to direct two Planet of the Apes movies. Ben Affleck was previously scheduled to star in The batman as well as the writing, production and direction of the film itself. After Affleck left the project, Pattinson filled his shoes in front of the camera and Reeves took to the backstage again, likely because his horror and thriller experience will complement the more gritty world of the film. This bodes well forThe batman that the folks at Warner Bros. aren’t the only ones who trust Reeves. While Gunn is busy shooting The suicide squad, Peacemaker, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 back to back, Reeves is currently on the finishing set The batman. After such a difficult production halted at some point by Pattinson contracting COVID-19, the film’s completion will bode well for the rest of the industry. Given the issues, the fact that Reeves as a director and producer will (hopefully) carry the film across the finish line is laudable in itself. More: Cloverfield 2’s Batman Connection Makes It More Exciting Source: James gunn Pirates of the Caribbean petition to bring back Johnny Depp nears goal

