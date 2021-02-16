Reg-Jean Page Receives IMDb STARmeter Award | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 16, 2021 –

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, presented an IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award to Bridgerton Star Reg-Jean Page. The IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize stars who are fan favorites on the IMDbPro STARmeter table, which is determined by the page views of over 200 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide. Previous IMDb Breakout STARmeter award recipients include Brie Larson, John David Washington, Bill Skarsgrd, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicholas Braun, and Anya Chalotra.

Reg-Jean Page receives an IMDb STARmeter award in the “Breakout” category. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)

Reg-Jean Page recently climbed to the top of the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, fueled by his role as Simon Basset in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton and his performance in the movie Amazon Studios Sylvies Love. Page ranked # 1 on the STARmeter board for most of January 2021, while Bridgerton continues to rank among the top series in the IMDbPro TV and Streaming Shows Rankings since its release on Christmas Day.

Thanks, IMDb and IMDbPro – what a wonderful way to be recognized, Page said. It’s exciting to think that so many people around the world have been turned on by Bridgerton, and curious about our amazing team who put everything in place. IMDb is a great way to peek behind the curtain and get a glimpse of all the amazing connections between artists, and trace all of the work that got them to where they are today. .

The IMDb STARmeter Awards have proven to be an extremely accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment, and we are delighted to present our first award of the year to Reg-Jean Page, who joins a elite group of previous STARmeter Award recipients, including some of my favorite actors working today, said IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham. I loved his performance in Bridgerton, and Sylvies Love Ranked among My Best Movies of 2020. On behalf of the fans and professionals around the world who look to IMDb and IMDbPro for more about Talent, Movies and TV Shows, we are honored to celebrate Page and keep going to see his career develop.

Page also shared some of the movies and TV shows he recently aired: Little ax, I can destroy you Americans, The Queens Gambit, Avatar: The Last Airbender and His home have all helped me through the long haul of lockdown so far. IMDb users can add IMDb Pages filmography TV shows and movies, as well as other titles, to their IMDb watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. To learn more about previous IMDb STARmeter recipients, visit the special IMDb STARmeter section at https://www.imdb.com/starmeterawards.

Additional information on trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with weekly updated rankings, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on the site ( http://www.imdbpro.com ) and applications for iPhone, iPad and Android. IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals succeed at all stages of their careers. IMDbPro provides members with the following: detailed contact and representation information; over 25,000 film and television titles in development not available on IMDb; tools to manage and present their IMDb profile, including the selection of their main images and the credits for which they are best known; IMDbPro Track, with which members can receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a handy tool that generates personalized digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The recently launched IMDbPro Discover The tool, now available in beta, allows members to find people based on a variety of key IMDb data, experience and expertise and is available free to all members on a limited time basis. . IMDbPro Discover is ideal for decision makers such as producers, directors, showrunners, department heads, executives, and others who need to put together the perfect teams for both on-camera and backstage scenes. It includes advanced features to customize, export and share lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

