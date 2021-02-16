Entertainment
Playwright and actor reflects on Elizabeth Peratrovich’s legacy
Today, February 16 is Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska, marking the anniversary of the signing of an anti-discrimination bill passed by the Alaska Territorial Legislature in 1945. The holiday honors the leader Civil Rights Lawyer Born Elizabeth Wannamaker in Petersburg on July 4, 1911. She was instrumental in enacting this law at a time when women were rarely part of politics and decades before the national African-American civil rights movement .
Lately, Peratrovich has gained greater national recognition with his face on a dollar coin issued by the US Mint last year. She was also the subject of a Google Doodle in late 2020 and a written teenage biography published in 2019. Long before that, she was researched for the Petersburg resident, playwright and actress Diane Benson.
“My Tlingit name is Lxeis. I’m from the Takdeintaan clan, ”Benson said in a recent interview. “I am originally from Sitka, where my family is from. And we are from the Tax ht house. It is the snail house of the Takdeintaan clan.
Benson lived in Petersburg for about a year and a half, long enough to have participated in the unveiling of a new mural on the Petersburg courthouse in honor of Alaska’s native civil rights leader. Peratrovich died in 1958 and Benson never met her, but she did get to know Roy Peratrovich Sr, the famous figure’s husband.
“He used to talk about his wife and all I thought at the time was, wow, this guy really loves his wife!” The way he talks about her, he thinks so much about her. Well it turns out a lot of people thought about her a lot once I realized and learned the story over time.
Benson also got to know their son, Roy Peratrovich Jr, and said the family generously shared personal letters with her as they researched the civil rights leader. Benson used his research to write and perform in his 2001 play produced for the Alaska Native Heritage Center titled When My Spirit Raised its Hands. She also starred in the 2009 film For the Rights of All, Ending Jim Crow in Alaska.
Benson said learning Peratrovich had changed her.
“As I learned and saw how Elizabeth presented herself, especially reading these personal letters to her children, I was truly struck by how calm and wise she was to use words to make a difference, instead of your fists, ”Benson said. “Until then, I was probably more hunched over on my fist. And I was so impressed with the power of the oratory, then I realized that it is so much a part of Tlingit culture.
According to a 1991 life story compiled by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Elizabeth Jean Wanamaker attended primary school in Petersburg. She graduated from Ketchikan High School and attended Sheldon Jackson College in Sitka before studying at Western College of Education in Bellingham. She met Roy Peratrovich in 1931 and they moved first to Klawock, then to Juneau in 1941. They had three children.
The Peratroviches were active in the Native Brotherhood of Alaska and the Native Sister of Alaska. Elizabeth also represented the state at the National Congress of American Indians.
The anti-discrimination bill was rejected in 1943 before being passed for the second time in 1945. There is no recorded audio of Peratrovich’s famous speech from that year, but there are accounts written by witnesses.
Benson said it was really important to get this bill passed, just decades after natives were granted citizenship and women and natives were given the right to vote.
It was so symbolic, ”Benson said. “It clearly showed that Aboriginal people were important. He made it clear that we have a standard for society that is inclusive and sends a great and uplifting message. Yeah, we were going to keep having issues and some things changed overnight, in the sense that now I felt like I had to give this person an interview when they come in whether I like it or not, or she does come to my restaurant now. It didn’t mean that feelings had changed overnight, it just meant we had more opportunities.
This racial disparity problem has not gone away and Benson hopes Alaskans continue to talk about what racism looks like today. But she also wants to be aware of the style of speaking and how that can be important moving forward.
“We see the state of our nation today, the way words are being cast, very carelessly and in a very nefarious way,” she said. “And I think if we could rethink Elizabeth’s style and remind ourselves that we can put principles over personality and tackle principles rather than attacking personalities, we could just go a little deeper and have more.” of success.
Benson recommends reading the 2019 book written for teens by Annie Boochever titled Fighter in Velvet Gloves.
Heres Diane Benson delivering the famous Territorial Legislature speech in 1945.
