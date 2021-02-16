Entertainment
Carlsbad author’s memoir recounts years in Hollywood
CARLSBAD Almost 90 years ago, a Carlsbad resident was born in a city that grows famous.
Since her early years, Jackie Epstein, 89, has fallen in love with Hollywood and celebrities and has spent a career rubbing shoulders with some of Tinseltown’s biggest names. But since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his community of seniors in Carlsbad-by-the-Sea, Epstein has been inspired by another resident to write a book.
And she did, recently self-editing her memoir, My love affair with Hollywood. Epstein spent several months reminiscing about his experiences as a Hollywood columnist for the LA Herald-Examiner and his close personal relationships with celebrities, such as Linda Gray.
They were just wonderful, wonderful people, Epstein told The Coast News. It was an amazing experience.
According to Epstein, the celebrities were the best people she had ever met and for years she wrote a column about their stories and careers.
Before her writing career, Epsteins first got a taste of stardom when she was 11 when she had her first film premiere.
Epsteins first job was a business management assistant and his responsibilities included a wake-up call every morning to legendary musician Nat King Cole, the first black person to host his own TV show.
Epstein later married her late husband, Robert, and the couple had four children. After being overwhelmed with raising four children, Epsteins’ husband, who worked for the Herald-Examiner, landed her a job at the newspaper for $ 5 a week in 1966, she recalls.
Epstein said she was thrilled to have direct access to movie and TV stars who grew up watching. As his family lived paycheck to paycheck, Epstein said he went through tough financial times.
Epstein and her husband finally retired to Carlsbad in 1991. After 42 years of marriage and six grandchildren, Robert passed away in 1997.
We had almost no money, but we had the magic of Hollywood, Epstein said. Being a Hollywood columnist has opened other doors.
After writing his Hollywood Soundtrack column for years under the pen name Jackie Manne, Epstein also wrote a Court of Opinions column for Tennis Illustrated, meeting and interviewing legends such as Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Rod Laver.
One of her favorite memories is being with Gray on a film set with chimps in the Florida Everglades for the movie The Wild and Free. Gray, who did his own stunts, was fearless, Epstein recalls, and the script asked him to swim through a body of water to the chimps.
Gray began swimming on the water when the director noticed several baby alligators circling the actress, Epstein said. Undeterred, Gray continued to swim, landed and ate nose to nose with the chimps, Epstein said with a laugh.
Epstein also worked with Betty White and Kim Cattrell on the TV movie The Gossip Columnist and conducted the final interview with Rita Hayworth.
My love affair with Hollywood is filled with these types of stories, but it also tells about the love of her family and her husband, Epstein said.
I was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years and wrote, interviewed, and had my own PR business while raising all four children, Epstein said. My husband and I had a lot of energy and didn’t need a lot of sleep. I also had wonderful friends who exchanged youth with me and I was the first in my neighborhood to buy an answering machine that made it all possible.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]