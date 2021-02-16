Carlsbad author’s memoir recounts years in Hollywood

CARLSBAD Almost 90 years ago, a Carlsbad resident was born in a city that grows famous.

Since her early years, Jackie Epstein, 89, has fallen in love with Hollywood and celebrities and has spent a career rubbing shoulders with some of Tinseltown’s biggest names. But since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down his community of seniors in Carlsbad-by-the-Sea, Epstein has been inspired by another resident to write a book.

And she did, recently self-editing her memoir, My love affair with Hollywood. Epstein spent several months reminiscing about his experiences as a Hollywood columnist for the LA Herald-Examiner and his close personal relationships with celebrities, such as Linda Gray.

They were just wonderful, wonderful people, Epstein told The Coast News. It was an amazing experience.

According to Epstein, the celebrities were the best people she had ever met and for years she wrote a column about their stories and careers.

Before her writing career, Epsteins first got a taste of stardom when she was 11 when she had her first film premiere.

Epsteins first job was a business management assistant and his responsibilities included a wake-up call every morning to legendary musician Nat King Cole, the first black person to host his own TV show.

Epstein later married her late husband, Robert, and the couple had four children. After being overwhelmed with raising four children, Epsteins’ husband, who worked for the Herald-Examiner, landed her a job at the newspaper for $ 5 a week in 1966, she recalls.

Epstein said she was thrilled to have direct access to movie and TV stars who grew up watching. As his family lived paycheck to paycheck, Epstein said he went through tough financial times.

Epstein and her husband finally retired to Carlsbad in 1991. After 42 years of marriage and six grandchildren, Robert passed away in 1997.

We had almost no money, but we had the magic of Hollywood, Epstein said. Being a Hollywood columnist has opened other doors.

After writing his Hollywood Soundtrack column for years under the pen name Jackie Manne, Epstein also wrote a Court of Opinions column for Tennis Illustrated, meeting and interviewing legends such as Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Rod Laver.

One of her favorite memories is being with Gray on a film set with chimps in the Florida Everglades for the movie The Wild and Free. Gray, who did his own stunts, was fearless, Epstein recalls, and the script asked him to swim through a body of water to the chimps.

Gray began swimming on the water when the director noticed several baby alligators circling the actress, Epstein said. Undeterred, Gray continued to swim, landed and ate nose to nose with the chimps, Epstein said with a laugh.

Epstein also worked with Betty White and Kim Cattrell on the TV movie The Gossip Columnist and conducted the final interview with Rita Hayworth.

My love affair with Hollywood is filled with these types of stories, but it also tells about the love of her family and her husband, Epstein said.

I was a stay-at-home mom for 20 years and wrote, interviewed, and had my own PR business while raising all four children, Epstein said. My husband and I had a lot of energy and didn’t need a lot of sleep. I also had wonderful friends who exchanged youth with me and I was the first in my neighborhood to buy an answering machine that made it all possible.