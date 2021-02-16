Plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know





Disney’s latest installment in the 101 Dalmatians The franchise has been in the works since at least January 2016, when Emma Stone was first in talks for the role of Cruella De Vil. The new film, titled Cruella, was officially announced of Disney at Expo D23 in August 2019 with a release date of May 28, 2021 and the first photo of Stone as the titular character. Sporting De Vil’s signature black and white hair, along with the smoky makeup and all-black outfit, the actress is seen with a smirk on her face as she holds three leashes attached to the Dalmatians. Since then things have been calm Cruella front. On February 16, 2021, however, Disney released the film’s first official poster, a close-up black-and-white image of Stone’s edgy version of De Vil. Unlike the 2020 remake of Mulan and Pixar Soul, which suffered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company confirmed that CruellaThe May 2021 release is still available. More details on the film’s release as well as a trailer are yet to come, but for now, here’s everything you need to know about Disney. Cruella. what Cruella About? At the D23 2019 exhibit, Disney unveiled a clip of Stone explaining the plot of the film. “It’s the 1970s in London, can you get some of my eyeliner out, please?” the actress teased. “It’s punk rock. Great cast.” After seeing a Dalmatian bark, Stone turns to the camera and says, “I can’t work like this. I’m going back to my trailer.” She spoke to Entertainment tonight about the movie a few months before the show, saying, “It’s pretty trippy. It’s wild,” noting that she often thought to herself on set, “” It’s bananas. “” Stone made it clear that she was turning to the original 1961 animated classic. One hundred and one Dalmatians as well as the live-action remake of 1996, 101 Dalmations, with Glenn Close. “I think she’s obviously the GOAT, “the actress said of Close,” but I have also loved the cartoon for a very long time. Stone also noted, “This comes before [Close’s] history. This leads her to where she becomes true greatness. “ Writer and director Ben Mekler shared more details about the film on Twitter, claiming he’s seen it before: “I can confidently say that Disney fans are going to be pleasantly surprised by this one.” He continued, “It’s a fun, modern take on Costa-Gavrass WITH, and its 175 minutes. “ Who is involved in the film? Emma Stone stars as the iconic villain in Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie of Me Tonya notoriety. The preview image released for Expo D23 featured actors Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry behind Stone, presumably appearing as Jasper and Horace, De Vil’s burglar sidekicks. In May 2019, Variety reported that Emma Thompson is expected to appear in the film, although her role is still unknown. Actress Emily Beecham is also set to star in Cruella in an unknown role. She talked to Bustle in February 2020 on his experience working on the film. It looks very beautiful, says Beecham. The costumes are incredible, very inspired by Vivienne Westwood, this London look. And the whole screen quality is pretty dark and top-down. Craig Gillespie Made It Who Made It Me Tonya and Lars and the real girl, so I think it brought some nervousness. “ There is a real naturalness to acting and he wanted us to improvise and invent new things, “she added.” There are a lot of kids, a lot of animals, and he’s brilliant with kids. I think it will be a lot of fun. What are fans of the film saying? After Disney unveiled the film’s official poster, fans immediately took to social media to post their reactions. One user compared the poster to the commercials for Shonda Rhimes’ How to escape murder, while others shared their hopes as the movie goes Live up to De Vil’s 1996 version of Close. Below, more fans react to Cruella announcement on social networks.







