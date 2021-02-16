XB Net signs new overseas content deal for North American racing





The popularity of horse racing and greyhound racing in North America continues to grow overseas, with another deal secured by XB Net, the premium racing content provider. The company has added to its progressive portfolio of distribution contracts with LiveScore bet, the new UK bookmaker LiveScore Group. The deal includes XB Nets’ delivery of live images, data and betting services from a network of more than 50 North American tracks, allowing LiveScore Bet to optimize its programming schedule with a reliable agility, thanks to a constant flow of fast betting opportunities designed to improve digital dwell times for new and existing customers. The XB Nets end-to-end solution, bundling large content covering approximately 90% of American races, provides access to many of the most prestigious horse races in the world. These include the Triple Crown events at the Belmont and Preakness Stakes, the Pegasus World Cup and a flagship Breeders Cup final in California. Other popular races include the Gulfstream Parks Florida Derby series, which runs through the end of March, whose East Coast time zone naturally activates for the British racing audience, generating increased engagement. fans during rush hour. This compelling daily coverage program, which perfectly complements the European national racing action, provides LiveScore Bet with a trusted source of quick-settle betting content as of 17:00 GMT. This engaging action, which now also includes two nightly harness racing meetings, has proven to hold eyeballs and promote betting activity during competitive digital entertainment cycles, generating new revenue streams for one. wide range of international clients. Simon fraser, Senior Vice President of International at XB Net, said: Were delighted to team up with LiveScore bet, one of the hottest sports betting properties. The LiveScore Group remains one of the world’s premier providers of sports updates and real-time streaming services, so this partnership is a resounding endorsement of our own low latency streams and our commitment to delivering the most accurate data and high quality images. In this fluid schedule for elite live sport, communicating the coverage available to partners with reliable daily betting events and markets is critical, allowing them to prioritize peak times and align their promotional plans to increased activity and retention. North American races have improved visibility in this regard throughout 2020 and can continue to make every new position a winner, especially during the winter months. After all, North American races benefit from a cutting edge recreational focus with the closing of the daily national maps, and were excited to report that engagement and retention levels are skyrocketing during these crucial evening slots. We were especially pleased to also offer a nightly two Harness race card program, which will help LiveScore Bet expand its customer base by introducing new formats to our stable of over 40 US Harness tracks. James McKay, Director of Sports Betting at LiveScore Betting and Gaming, added: LiveScore Bet commits to innovate and provide our UK audiences with the most engaging sports coverage. XB Nets’ digital content, with its advanced data and betting tools on North American races, fits perfectly into our offering. We can’t wait to see how this content is received by our customers as we launch it in time for the climax of the Florida Derby series.







