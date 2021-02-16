Judas and the Black Messiah is a very good, almost brilliant film about the charismatic Fred Hampton and how the Black Panther Party was targeted by the United States government. Yet neither the remarkable performances of Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, nor the sensitive and insightful direction of Shaka King are the most notable aspects of the film: not since the 1992 Spike Lees biopic Malcolm X has there been a movie. American mainstream also black and radical.

Black History Month was a mystery to me as a child. I could never understand why we were taught some black history, but not enough, not even up close. We would learn more about Frederick Douglass but not Nat Turner. Booker T. Washington but not WEB Du Bois. Our teachers insisted on telling us about Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but completely neglected Malcolm X. With this approach, they tacitly communicated that only black historical figures who included white people doing black liberation work were the those worthy of memory. This was especially true for the black radicals. The Panthers, who were important to my community when I was growing up, and the Black Power movement were never part of the narrative in school. The same can be said of Hollywood.

Hollywood has long told blacks stories from the white perspective. Think Oscar-winning dramas like The Blind Side (a white adoptive mother helps a black soccer player), The Help (a white journalist wakes up to the injustices black women face in the southern era. rights) or Green Livre (a white driver helps a black classical pianist): Instead of exploring what black characters went through, these films were aimed at white audiences, giving them lessons on how to best run their whiteness while being close to Blackness.

This tradition of making black films about whites thus makes the mere existence of Judas and the black Messiah shocking and exhilarating. The film, available on HBO Max and distributed by Warner Bros., is not exactly hostile to Whites, but for a mainstream film likely to garner Oscar attention, the version of Blackness he portrays, rooted in an unapologetic love of the descendants of enslaved people, is rare. Surprisingly, he doesn’t apologize for the Hamptons’ embrace on black or for his deep suspicion of capitalism. It also doesn’t damage the Judas’ portrayal of the title, the FBI Bill ONeal factory. In another era, if a studio film touched on the material, Hampton would have been secondary in the story of a sympathetic informant. Instead, King intends to side us with the black radicals, and we see the government for what it was: a destructive force.