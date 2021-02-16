Entertainment
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ is Hollywood in its most radical form
Judas and the Black Messiah is a very good, almost brilliant film about the charismatic Fred Hampton and how the Black Panther Party was targeted by the United States government. Yet neither the remarkable performances of Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield, nor the sensitive and insightful direction of Shaka King are the most notable aspects of the film: not since the 1992 Spike Lees biopic Malcolm X has there been a movie. American mainstream also black and radical.
Black History Month was a mystery to me as a child. I could never understand why we were taught some black history, but not enough, not even up close. We would learn more about Frederick Douglass but not Nat Turner. Booker T. Washington but not WEB Du Bois. Our teachers insisted on telling us about Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. but completely neglected Malcolm X. With this approach, they tacitly communicated that only black historical figures who included white people doing black liberation work were the those worthy of memory. This was especially true for the black radicals. The Panthers, who were important to my community when I was growing up, and the Black Power movement were never part of the narrative in school. The same can be said of Hollywood.
Hollywood has long told blacks stories from the white perspective. Think Oscar-winning dramas like The Blind Side (a white adoptive mother helps a black soccer player), The Help (a white journalist wakes up to the injustices black women face in the southern era. rights) or Green Livre (a white driver helps a black classical pianist): Instead of exploring what black characters went through, these films were aimed at white audiences, giving them lessons on how to best run their whiteness while being close to Blackness.
This tradition of making black films about whites thus makes the mere existence of Judas and the black Messiah shocking and exhilarating. The film, available on HBO Max and distributed by Warner Bros., is not exactly hostile to Whites, but for a mainstream film likely to garner Oscar attention, the version of Blackness he portrays, rooted in an unapologetic love of the descendants of enslaved people, is rare. Surprisingly, he doesn’t apologize for the Hamptons’ embrace on black or for his deep suspicion of capitalism. It also doesn’t damage the Judas’ portrayal of the title, the FBI Bill ONeal factory. In another era, if a studio film touched on the material, Hampton would have been secondary in the story of a sympathetic informant. Instead, King intends to side us with the black radicals, and we see the government for what it was: a destructive force.
The film is not perfect. Hampton was a fiery orator, yes, but to fully understand him and his appeal, you have to see him in action – a sight that the film doesn’t offer its viewers. What makes him a legend in Chicago are his organizational skills and his undeniable charisma. But his most important achievement was to bring together the Rainbow Coalition, an alliance of the Black Panthers; the Organization of Young Left Patriots, mainly white; and the Young Lords, a Puerto Rican human rights gang. It doesn’t really give a lot of screen time. Instead, the movie shows us a Hampton that’s already reached its zenith it doesn’t show us the work he did to get there. Obviously, a movie isn’t a history lesson, but a little more time could have been spent on the ideas of the Hamptons.
Recent documentaries like Stanley Nelsons The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the revolution and Gran Olssons The dark power mix 1967-1975 examined the history of the Panthers and what they stood for. There have been a handful of feature films about the Panthers, most notably the beautiful and intimate Night Catches Us (2010), which portrays what happened to former members who tried to live outside of the party. Perhaps the drama that comes closest to what Judas has achieved is a film about black nationalism, Lees Malcolm X. The politics of the two films are similar in that they both portray men who express their vision. of black self-determination. Yet Judas is more explicit about how Hampton married his racial criticism with economic criticism.
It’s clear why we finally got a movie like this. Black protesters forced this country and its cultural creators to finally pay attention to its vicious white supremacist heritage. Not only have people been on the streets in recent years singing Black Lives Matter, Hollywood has also been an explicit target of criticism. Just a few years ago, #OscarsSoWhite forced the academy to do a serious investigation into how the industry is marginalizing black talent. There is still a long way to go to make the industry a fair place for all stories and creators, but the work so far is already having an impact.
And it’s important to see a movie telling a story about black characters who have been overlooked by the history books of the Americas. If nothing else, the film might inspire viewers to dig deeper and find out more about the black radicals it represents. Hampton and the Black Panther Party have always been heroes to me; it is a film that does justice to their memory.
