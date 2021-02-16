Movies like Detective Chinatown 3 mean China doesn’t need Hollywood Quartz





With the pandemic under control, the Chinese film industry is thriving. And it’s done without any help from Hollywood. The country’s box office grossed $ 775 million (5 billion yuan) over the recent Lunar New Year weekend, more than ever for a single weekend. Much of this was due to Detective Chinatown 3, a heist comedy made in China, which grossed $ 424 million on its own. It was the biggest opening ever for a film in a single market. Avengers: Endgame won just $ 357 million in its opening weekend in the United States in April 2019. These massive numbers prove that the film industry in China is well on its way to becoming self-sufficient. Since China started allowing foreign films in the country in 1994, films produced outside of China (mainly in Hollywood) have usually accounted for over 40% of the Chinese box office share. Hollywood is responsible for around a third of the highest grossing films of all time in China. But, even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese film industry was growing and relying less and less on Hollywood films to fill its theaters. Now he might not need Hollywood anymore. As of 2017, films produced outside of China accounted for 46% of the country’s box office revenue. This share has decreased every year since. In 2020, with Hollywood all but closed, foreign films only accounted for 16% of Chinese box office revenue. The first months of 2021 suggest that this trend may continue. Most of the big budget Hollywood movies have been postponed until later this year and yet Chinese theaters clearly don’t need any of them to have their own success. China’s huge box office weekend came about even though most of its theaters are still operating at 75% capacity (and 50% in areas with outbreaks). Its impressive totals, however, may have been helped by countries travel restrictions, which kept consumers at home during the holidays. China initially accepted Hollywood films to its country to boost its own cinematic ambitions, hoping that the rising tide created by funding and expertise from the US film industry could lift all boats. Chinese consumers have responded in kind, turning in droves for films from blockbuster Hollywood franchises like Fast & Furiouse, even when those films were flops in the USA, as was the case with Transformers: The Last Knight. China remains the second largest source of income for Hollywood studios, behind North America alone. In 2012, China increased the quota of foreign films allowed in the country to 34 per year. This agreement expired in 2017 and has yet to be renewed. With US-China relations on the sidelines and China improving its own ability to produce blockbuster films, China is in no rush to codify a new pact. So, as a show of force for the rest of the world, the Chinese government continues to focus on its local film industry. And the more films he makes, the more successful he is in making them. China is now undertaking more ambitious film projects, developing popular multi-film franchises like Detective Chinatown. If recent box office returns are any indication, Chinese audiences are increasingly getting used to an all-Chinese selection of films. That the Chinese box office has recovered from the pandemic is a promising sign for the United States when its theaters return to semblance of normal operation later this year. But the fact that the Chinese box office did this without Hollywood’s help is a far more ominous sign for the long-term future of the US film industry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos